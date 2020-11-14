Use the best features of iPhone 12 Pro Max

Apple’s entire iPhone 12 line has finally come to an end. We spent the day testing the new iPhone 12 Pro Max and wanted to learn about some of its best new features and how they work in the real world.

new design

Everyone has seen the design of the new phones, and even the combos side by side from the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. They all share what is essentially an identical aesthetic, albeit on different levels.

Each phone features flat sides on the iPhone 5 model and a ceramic protective glass on the front, while the Pro models get a new Pacific Blue color option.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is the largest iPhone Apple has ever made. It takes a 6.5-inch screen from the iPhone 11 Pro Max and extends just one touch to 6.7 inches in diagonal. It doesn’t look like much, and even in use it doesn’t look noticeably bigger until you get it alongside the previous Pro Max model.

The volume and side buttons have been moved down for easy access

However, what we love are some of the other minor design changes that Apple has made. Both the side button and the volume buttons are slightly offset. This makes it more accessible while holding the phone and is definitely a noticeable and welcome change. The phone is quite bulky, but this change makes this size more acceptable.

Battery life

Being the largest iPhone, it is not surprising that the iPhone 12 Pro Max also has the largest battery, although the 11 Pro Max beats it in terms of massive capacity (14.13 watts versus 15.04 watts). We’ll have to check battery life under stress, but we still have to point to this as one of our favorite new features not just because of the long battery life, but the number of ways you can charge it. READ Stunning footage shows the Hindenburg disaster in bright colors

Today just using the device, we started calling Lightning right out of the box, then used MagSafe for most of the day before we finally threw it on the Qi charging pad while we sat down to adjust.

The battery is great on the iPhone 12 Pro Max

The many methods of charging make the battery more spacious. Apple has rated the iPhone 12 Pro Max for the same iPhone 11 Pro Max battery life – 20 hours of video playback, 12 hours of video streaming, and 80 hours of audio streaming – but if you’re not using 5G, I wouldn’t be surprised if it extended a little. . The phone has passed numerous tests with almost no effect on its battery life.

For the sake of comparison, the iPhone 12 Pro only gets 17 hours of video playback, 11 hours of video streaming, and 65 hours of audio streaming. We’ll take the extra battery life.

Wide camera image sensor

The most important thing with iPhone 12 Pro Max is the camera. We are barely starting to test this thing and we’re really excited. Apple has included a 47 percent larger sensor in this plus-sized phone and it definitely pays off.

Comparison of iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Pro camera modules

Physically, you can see the difference. The camera unit on the iPhone 12 Pro Max is larger in size and protrudes a bit too. It’s all to deal with that new larger sensor and the improved sensor stabilization that goes along with it. READ The Huawei Mate 40 series gets a new EMUI 11 update: it improves screen operation and overall system stability

IPhone 12 Pro Max cameras stand out quite a bit

Thanks to this new sensor, larger in the wide-angle camera, more light can be captured, resulting in less noisy images when tested in low light. This is supported by increasing the ISO. IPhone 12 Pro has the highest ISO of 5808, while 12 Pro Max has the highest ISO of 7,616. Improved light sensitivity again means better low-light shots.

Comparison to: iPhone 12 Pro (left) and iPhone 12 Pro Max (right)

The final benefit of this new sensor is the increased depth of field compared to the iPhone 12 Pro. In a few quick shots around the office, we’re seeing more of the bokeh blurring the foreground and background, which creates better subject isolation and more enjoyable shots overall.

Remote lens

The wide-angle camera isn’t the only one to get an upgrade. Apple has also taken care to move the telephoto lens from 52 mm to the equivalent of 65 mm. It results in 2.5X optical zoom compared to only 2X optical zoom on iPhone 12 Pro.

New maximum zoom

You see this in any shot you take, whether it’s a regular photo or a selfie. It will even increase the maximum digital zoom, from 10x to 12X max. When shooting video, you can get 7X digital zoom instead of being covered by 6X.

We’ve taken quite a few shots to play with the cameras and that makes a good difference. We don’t usually try to capture things too far, but just far enough from the wide-angle lens that we jump into the phone. With the 2.5X zoom we get a little closer without losing quality. READ The new nose will unlock hidden potential in the car

RAM

The last thing we noticed is the increase in the RAM from 4 GB to 6 GB. The iPhone 12 Pro Max isn’t the only one with 6GB of RAM, but that’s where we noticed the most. Coming from iPhone 11 Pro Max, when completing a lot of tasks, we sometimes notice the necessity of reloading background applications as soon as they are opened. This was almost not the case on the new device.

IPhone 12 Pro Max screen

We tried to open as many apps as possible and let them download. Then we disabled the processor by exporting a 4K HDR video. Then we went back to trying to re-open all of these apps to see if they had to re-download themselves. No one did. It is not the most scientific test, but it is very similar to the real world. We so frequently switch between so many processes and apps that making it magical to get it ready to go instantly.

IPhone 12 Pro Max Deals

Are you ready to buy iPhone 12 Pro Max from Apple? Wireless telecommunications companies Offer strong incentivesFrom free phones to cash discounts on new models.