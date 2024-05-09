Current railway information NRW: Faulty signal box in the Schladern (Sieg) area

Problems with the signal box affect rail traffic in the VRR. This was announced by the Rhine-Ruhr Transport Association. Read more details and basic information now.

Current traffic reports from Deutsche Bahn on news.de. Photo: Image Alliance/DPA | Bernd Thiessen

Problems with signal box affect rail traffic on VRR on May 9, 2024. VRR announced this. The Gelsenkirchen-based Public Law Foundation regularly provides information about changes affecting rail traffic in the network area. This also includes events that occur outside the VRR when trains start, finish or pass through the network area.

Current information about rail traffic in the VRR at a glance

The subject of the message is: The signal box is defective in the Schladern (SIG) area.

He writes date time Begins: May 9, 2024 10:30 am end: May 9, 2024, 06.00 am Last updated: May 9, 2024 3:45 AM

Defective signal box in the Schladern area (Sieg): This has been reported by the VRR

The responsible railway companies in North Rhine-Westphalia have published more information for passengers. Published passenger information states:

“A defective signal box in the Schladern (Sieg) area is affecting the movement of trains. Trains run slower on the affected section of track. As a result, there are now delays and partial cancellations. Please check your travel connection shortly before the start of the journey.” The train departs as soon as we have more information. This message will be updated.

If more details are announced, you can find them on news.de.

How long has the S-Bahn been around in the Ruhr area?

The first ideas for a Berlin and Hamburg-style S-Bahn line had been around for 100 years. At that time, RWE and Siemens were planning to create their own electric rapid transit system, but Ruhrbaron, the large mine owners, prevented the plan from being implemented.

Instead, the steam-powered Ruhr Express was introduced.

It was not until 1967 when the first S-Bahn train was operated in the current VRR area, i.e. from Düsseldorf to Hattingen. Just in time for the 1974 World Cup, the first two lines were opened in the Ruhr area between Bochum and Duisburg and from Oberhausen to Hattingen.

