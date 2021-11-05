Jio’s collision to BSNL; 81 GB internet, unlimited calls and other facilities for only 150 rupees – Marathi News | Jio to BSNL; 81 GB of data, unlimited calls and other facilities for just Rs.

Government Communications Company BSNL (BSNL) often launches attractive plans for clients. BSNL has a similar plan, which is hitting hard on Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone-Idea. The company offered a plan of Rs 429 for customers who recharge an average of Rs 150 per month. This package is valid for 81 days. Customers will have to recharge an average of Rs 150 accordingly.

from BSNL This Rs 429 plan offers 1 GB of data per day. It also offers some free features including unlimited calls. The plan, which comes with a validity of around 3 months, costs an average of Rs 150 per month.

On this plan, 81 GB of data is provided at a rate of 1 GB per day. After the daily quota expires, the internet speed drops to 40 kbps. Apart from this, customers also get unlimited calls with this plan. In addition, free SMS messages are offered to customers. The Rs 429 plan also features a number of OTT platforms. A free subscription to Eros Now is offered with this plan. But it can only be used on a mobile phone. Besides, free roaming service is provided in Delhi and Mumbai.

