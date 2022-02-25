So you can delete things or people from photos on your Samsung mobile phone without installing anything

Samsung mobile phones have the option to delete unwanted items from photos. So you can use it on your smartphone.

with the Pixel 6Google introduced the “Magic Eraser” function that allowed removing objects or people from photos in a very simple and efficient way, thanks to the help of artificial intelligence. Although there Applications that can remove objects from photosit is always convenient that this option is available by default in our mobile software.

Samsung is one of the companies that offered similar functionality in their terminals with league Galaxy S21. Now, this functionality has been improved to be able to remove reflections and shadows from photos, and has also started to arrive on the company’s older models. We will explain How you can use it on your mobile phone.

Delete objects from your photos from the Gallery app of your Samsung device

The improved object erasing feature comes to the Samsung Gallery app via File The update is available on the Galaxy Store. Therefore, the first step to be able to use this tool is to update the application to the latest version available.

It is worth noting that this new version is compatible with any device that has been updated to One UI 4, which is the latest version of the brand’s software based on Android 12.

With the app already installed, These are the steps you have to follow to delete the objectsor leftovers or reflections of photos on your Samsung mobile phone:

Open the Gallery app on your Samsung phone and open an image

Tap the pencil icon at the bottom, then tap the three-dot icon on the right.

Choose the Object Eraser option.

If you want to delete an object, select it or draw a line around it. If you want to remove reflections or shadows, click on one of the options at the bottom.

Finally, press “Delete”.

This is it. When finished, you will see how the object, reflection or shadow has been removed. In my tests, the results were generally good Not as effective as Pixel 6 with “Magic Eraser” mode. However, in favor of Samsung’s functionality, it must be said that its availability extends to a much larger number of models.

Related topics: Samsung

Subscribe to Disney + for 8.99 euros and without time Subscribe to Disney+!