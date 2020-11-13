Hyperoptic White Friday sale gives you an incredible 1 Gbps broadband speed for just £ 40 a month

The HYPEROPTIC Black Friday Sale is out now and there’s good news for those who need superfast broadband.

You can get a whopping 1 Gbps internet speed from Hyperoptic for just £ 40 a month among other offers.

1 Hyperoptic White Friday Sale Available Now

Hyperoptic offers some very fast internet to those who can get it in their area (see if you can Here).

The provider offered a decent discount on its fastest internet package in November.

You can get the package that provides speeds of up to 1 Gbps, at an average speed of 900 Mbps, for just £ 40 a month on a 12-month contract, which then gets back up to £ 60 a month at the end of the discount period.

There is also an activation fee of £ 29 if you buy this offer.

This offer runs until November and is scheduled to end on December 2.

We don’t expect to see any faster broadband deals on Black Friday, so if you have a lot of mega games to download on your new PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X, this show might be worth watching.

Other Hyperoptic Black Friday offerings include 500Mbps broadband for £ 35 a month and 150 Mbps for £ 29 a month.

Other internet providers have also started launching Black Friday shows ahead of the main event.

Virgin has cut the price on some of its more premium broadband and TV shows, including the Ultimate Oomph package that includes ultra-fast broadband, Sky Sports, BT Sport and more for £ 79.99 a month.

Read more about Virgin Media’s Black Friday offers.

Sky also went on sale early Black Friday, offering 50 percent off some of its most popular TV packages, including sports, cinema, and entertainment.

Read more about Sky’s Black Friday offers.

When is White Friday 2020?

Black Friday is November 27 this year, the day after Thanksgiving in the United States, which is always the third Thursday in November.

However, a lot of retailers like to start selling early, including Hyperoptic, so you can start looking for deals two weeks before the important day.

When is Cyber ​​Monday 2020?

Internet Monday is the Monday following Black Friday and has traditionally focused on online shopping.

These days, and especially in the midst of a global pandemic, there isn’t likely to be much difference between Cyber ​​Monday and Black Friday.

