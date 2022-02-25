Instagram | So you can download photos and videos from your cell phone or computer without installing apps | iGram | trick | wander | Smart phones | Mobile phones | technology | Downloads | Pictures | nda | nnni | sports game

In the social network Instagram You can find the profile of your friends, family and even famous people, who share different photos or videos with their followers that go viral in a matter of seconds. Would you like to download these publications without having to install additional software? Here we will teach you how to do it from your cell phone or your computer in a very simple way.

Surely you would like to share a picture or video you saw on WhatsApp, Telegram or Messenger with your friends. InstagramHowever, not knowing how to download it, I chose to take a screenshot of it, this method is highly not recommended, because the screenshot reduces the resolution of photos or videos on the social network. So below we will teach you how to download any post in the best possible resolution, just follow the steps.

How to download Instagram photos and videos

First, make sure of it Instagram You have no pending updates in the Android App Store or iOS App Store.

You have no pending updates in the Android App Store or iOS App Store. If you are browsing from a computer, check that you have a good internet connection.

Now, via cell phone or computer, open Instagram Log in with your account.

Log in with your account. Navigate to the photo or video you want to download, it can be from your profile or from any other user.

After finding it, tap on the three dots icon located in the upper right corner of the photo or video.

Several options will be displayed, press “Link” or “Copy Link”.

The next step is to open Google Chrome or the browser of your choice, find the page iGram Click to enter quickly here .

Click to enter quickly . Paste the link you copied into the rectangular bar, and click Download.

Finally, choose the pixels or resolution in which you want to download your photo or video.

Ready, keep in mind that if you do not have a large storage space on your mobile phone, it is better to download the photo or video in low resolution, otherwise it will not be possible to save it to the device.

How to mute a user’s posts on Instagram without blocking them

From your smartphone, go to any post of the contact you want to mute Instagram .

. Click on the three vertical dots on the post.

At the bottom some buttons will be shown, choose the button that says “Hide”.

Now you will receive the following message: “This post has been hidden. You will see (username) posts at the bottom of the feed.” .

. Below this notification, the following options will appear: “Mute (username)” or “Unfollow (username)”, tap the first.

Finally, a small window will open allowing you to choose whether you want to mute posts or only posts and stories, choose the one you want.

Are you having trouble logging in to Instagram? Has your account been hacked, suspended or banned? Do you need help activating your account? All these questions and more inconveniences related to the app can be resolved in the help center, just click here.