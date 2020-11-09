The specifications of the Mi 11 series have been leaked, and Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm’s flagship chip, Snapdragon 875. The names have not been confirmed yet, so it could be Mi 20 and Mi 20 Pro as well. Leaked Geekbench 5 results confirm that the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 11 will be powered by 5nm Snapdragon 875.

Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro leaked specifications: 240Hz display, Snapdragon 875, 120W charging, 48MP wide-angle camera

Last year, it was Xiaomi who launched the first Snapdragon 865 phones, and it is the predecessor of the upcoming flagship Snapdragon 875.

Xiaomi Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro will launch early next year with Snapdragon 875. According to the leaked Geekbench 5 results, Xiaomi Mi 11 is powered by 5nm Snapdragon 875. The Mi 11 series will likely launch in February. The latest processor scored a staggering 847,868 points in the Antutu benchmarks.

Mi 11 specifications, Mi 11 Pro specifications: what we know so far

Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm’s flagship chip, Snapdragon 875. The names have not yet been confirmed, so it could be Mi 20 and Mi 20 Pro as well. Leaked Geekbench 5 results confirm that the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 11 will be powered by 5nm Snapdragon 875.

On December 1, Qualcomm will unveil its latest flagship Snapdragon 875 processor.

Like last year, Xiaomi is said to be launching the world’s first Snapdragon 875 phone. Mi 11 and Mi 11 Pro have been leaked via Weibo post, as they use Qualcomm’s upcoming flagship chip.

Snapdragon 875 will be using 5nm process. It will feature the new X60 5G-RF modem system and is said to be 25 percent faster than the previous Snapdragon 865.

The Mi 11 is expected to use a 48MP ultra-wide main camera, which is a first of its kind. Last time, the Mi 10 came with a 13MP sensor. It will be among the few significant upgrades compared to the predecessors.

Snapdragon 875 leaked specifications reveal some major upgrades. Qualcomm’s upcoming flagship chip will hover some crucial improvements in performance as well as energy efficiency. The Snapdragon 875 chipset will be based on the 5nm process, both the Snapdragon 875 and the Snapdragon 875 Plus.

This is the smallest ever. So Snapdragon 875 and Snapdragon 875 Plus will use the latest technology to massively upgrade performance.

Graphics side, Snapdragon 875 will once again focus on improving graphics performance at a marginal level. The improvements will help the Snapdragon 875 phones achieve better energy efficiency and improved performance compared to the current Snapdragon 865 processor.

The latest processor scored a staggering 847,868 points in the Antutu benchmarks.

Mi 11 Launch, Mi 11 Pro Launch: India When Will the Launch?

The Mi 10 series launched in February. The upcoming Mi flagships will be launched in February 2021, and they will be among the world’s first smartphones to feature the Snapdragon 875 SoC. Mi 11 is expected to launch in January 2021, and likewise Mi 11 Pro will be launched at the same event.

Mi 10 came to India a few months later, so the Mi 11 is also expected to launch in India. Mi 11 India may launch by March 2021.