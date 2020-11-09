PUBG Mobile can return to India on Microsoft’s Azure cloud service

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile hopes to return to India, with its support Microsoft’s Azure Cloud Service good well.

The new deal between parent company Krafton and Microsoft plans for PUBG to introduce a new feature that will enhance data privacy and security by adhering to local laws.

Unlike TikTok, users who already have PUBG MOBILE Installed on their device they can still participate in the game.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) isn’t ready to give up on India yet. After PUBG Mobile’s intellectual property rights were revoked from Tencent, PUBG’s parent company Krafton Inc signed a new deal that allows it to host a battle royale game on Microsoft’s Azure cloud service.

The company’s statement to bring PUBG to the cloud focuses on data privacy and security, the two principles India has used to block the game in the country.

“Collaboration will ensure that privacy rights are respected, and related software will be fully compliant with all applicable laws and regulations.” , She said.

The company will also work with Microsoft’s cloud service to introduce a new verification process to ensure that PUBG players’ personal data – on mobile, PC, and console – “follows all appropriate requirements in regions where KRAFTON and its affiliates operate gaming services.”

PUBG is not completely accessible in India

The Indian government announced the ban on PUBG Mobile in September under Section 69A of the Information Technology (IT) Act. Two months from now, Tencent announced that it will not be able to bring the game back to the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store in India – right before Halloween.

However, those who already installed the game before it disappeared from the shelves can still access the gameplay.

While Tencent’s rating has dropped nearly $ 34 billion due to this, the ban hasn’t had a major impact on the app’s revenue. Although a third of its customers were in India, they weren’t much to loosen up cash restrictions.

However, the opportunity cost continues to rise with the rapid download growth of India topping the charts in the third quarter, from July to September, according to Sensor Tower. Downloads have reached a new record of 7.8 billion across the App Store and Google Play amid the pandemic.

India is responsible for nearly 30% of all downloads on Google Play at the moment.

