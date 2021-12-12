Turkish drones will be produced in Ukraine: Ukraine: former USSR: Lenta.ru

In Ukraine, near Kiev, they began to build a plant for the production of Turkish ANKA-type UAVs. around it reach “Sputnik Near Abroad” with reference to the independent adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Oleksiy Aristovich.

According to Aristovich, Ukrainian engines will be installed on the UAV, and the rest of the avionics will be Turkish. They are able to work against airborne objects and against other drones. Even against manned aircraft. It is noteworthy that the first batch of aircraft will be ready by the end of 2022.

According to the publication, Ankara has used ANKA drones during military operations in Syria. Many compounds have been dropped, but in general their effectiveness is rated as high.

Earlier it became known that the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine class Data on the use of Bayraktar and Javelin attack drones in the Donbass. “Information about the use of Bayraktar TB2 unmanned reconnaissance and attack systems and Javelin portable anti-tank missile systems in the area of ​​operations of the joint forces indicates the service” – said the department.