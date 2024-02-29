Finland wins the Costa Kalida Benatar Women's Cup by defeating Scotland in the final

San Pedro del Pinatar. the Finland women's national football team Announce 2024 Costa Calida Benatar Cup championthe international tournament was held In the Murcia city of San Pedro del Pinatar And at the end of it Beat Scotland on penalties.

The complex Benatar Sand It hosted this competition whose last match ended with a score Tie to one Between the Finns and the British and the subsequent victory of the Nordic countries with throws from 11 metres.

Ona Sevinius He edged out the team that would eventually become champions, though, and the Scots tied Martha Thomas With this player's third goal in the tournament, the title will go to Helsinki.

previously Finland beat Slovenia 1-0 and Scotland beat the Philippines 2-0.

By accomplishing this feat, Finland adds its name to the names Iceland, Belgium and Scotland themselves as previous sellers Benatar Cup in its absolute women's category.

In the match for third and fourth place, a team Slovenia narrowly beat the Philippines 1-0 To sign off on a good note his first participation in this event.

next to, The Czech Republic defeated Portugal in the Benatar Youth Cup group final, also on penalties, with a 1-1 win at the Benatar Arena.. Morocco finished third, beating Sweden 2-1 in the final.

