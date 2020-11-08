Time Sands toggle menus appear

Back in September, Ubisoft officially announced a lot of rumors Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time edition – but not without much confusion. Ubisoft only stated that the game would be coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in January, but their website at the time provided an option to pre-order the game on the Nintendo Switch on the Nintendo page (inactive). Moreover, Nico Partners Senior Analyst Daniel Ahmed implicit The game is coming to Switch – not just in January. right Now, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time edition Switch listings appeared at two Greek retailers.

GameExplorers And the Console Club They both have game menus with Nintendo Switch box art. The same art that has been used for other platforms is being used to promote the game, and it looks totally legitimate. Although both lists currently list the same date the game will be released on other platforms, January 21, 2021, which seems unlikely given the rest of the information we have.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time edition It was developed by Ubisoft Pune and Ubisoft Mumbai, and although it generally looks very promising, it has received some criticism for its use of strange faces in the characters, especially of the prince himself.

