The report says Trump personally pressured more than 150 Republicans to topple the elections in his favor

Donald Trump has launched a massive campaign to persuade more than 150 Republican officials to nullify the election results in his favor, a new report claims.

In one case, Trump called Monica Palmer, who sits on a board of directors confirming election results in Wayne County, Michigan – the state’s most populous district.

Shortly after the call, Mrs. Palmer said she wanted to cancel her vote to approve the election results, which showed Joe Biden winning.

Although her efforts were ultimately futile, it was just the beginning of Mr. Trump’s attempts to influence lawmakers to fraudulently name him the winner of the election.

Over the next month, the report says, Trump contacted at least 31 Republican officials, most of them government and local officials, on the battlefield, where he lost.

Call at least 11 people, and invite 20 Republicans to meet with him in person at the White House. Among those attending were state prosecutors, party leaders, and legislators.

He also discussed his plans with Republican members of the House of Representatives and at least three new Republican members.

Politico He spoke with 22 White House aides who described the president’s attempts to persuade Republicans to cancel the election.

Despite his efforts, no Republican lawmakers were willing to play the ball and cancel the results of their state’s elections fraudulently or legally deduct the votes.

However, Trump’s conspiracy theories alleging election rigging have gripped his base, and only resonated and exaggerated by his supporters such as former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and conspiracy theory attorney Sidney Powell. READ Polls for 2020 live: the latest rift between Trump and Biden as the election approaches

Trump’s first strategy was to derail the statewide and local elections by preventing major counties from certifying their results if they favor Biden.

At the time, Sean Mitt Romney criticized Mr. Trump’s actions as “undemocratic”.

“It is difficult to imagine a worse, more undemocratic act of an American president in office,” he said.

After his attempts to stop the testimonies failed, he invited lawmakers from Michigan and Pennsylvania to meet him at the White House.

While the details of those discussions are largely unknown, both groups of Republicans have said they are committed to respecting election results in the territories they represent.

Later, Trump was outraged when Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey approved the state election results that picked Biden as the winner.

Mr. Trump apparently called Mr. Dossi – who had defined the president’s tone as “greeting the president” – during a press conference, but Mr. Doce declined the call.

Then, Trump joined the election fray in Georgia, besieging the state’s Republican governor and secretary of state with conspiracy theories that the election result was rigged.

Republican senators from the state Kelly Loeffler and David Pirod – who will face run-off elections in January that will determine control of the Senate – have called on the secretary of state to step down. Allegedly, Senator Lindsey Graham called the Secretary of State and asked him to reduce the votes based on the match flaws. The senator denies this claim.

Mr Trump pressured Governor Brian Kemp to hold a special legislative session in order to appoint voters loyal to himself, which would have effectively upended the state election results. He also pressured Kemp to call for a review of absentee ballots in the state, which Kemp made clear he could not do. READ Beirut police fire tear fuel as protesters regroup: Reside updates | Lebanon News

Kemp flatly rejected Trump’s plan to elect voters loyal to him.

Then the president threw his support in an ill-fated lawsuit out of Texas to challenge the election results in Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Georgia.

Georgia’s Attorney General Chris Carr publicly criticized the lawsuit, describing it as “constitutionally, morally, and factually flawed.”

His criticism sparked a personal response from Trump, who asked him to stop criticizing the lawsuit and join it instead. Trump wanted every Republican attorney general to sign the lawsuit. While 17 agreed, nine refused.

Then Trump pressured House Republicans to join the lawsuit: 126 Republicans agreed to join.

The president expressed his hope that the US Supreme Court would rule on the case, but the court rejected the case, putting an end to a long-running attempt to cancel the elections.

Days after the failure of the lawsuit in Texas, the Electoral College convened and validated the election results, confirming Biden as the winner of the 2020 election.

Despite the Electoral College announcement, Mr. Trump continues to challenge the results. He now supports the plan of Republican members of the House of Representatives and possibly at least one Senator – Tommy Toberville – to veto the election results when Congress meets on January 6 to accept the election results.