Assassination of a Venezuelan social leader in Colombia

The authorities launched investigations into the incident to determine the motive and those responsible for the killing.

They found the body of a Venezuelan citizen, Linés Yanz Salazar Vera, who had sustained a gunshot wound. Locals placed his remains inside a pool hall at Corregimiento de San Pablo in Teorama, near the city of Cúcuta in Colombia.

Salazar was affiliated with the Community Action Council. In addition, he was part of the Committee for Exhibitions and Festivals, member of the Riquesa cultural dance group Alegria Catatumba in the Casa de Cultura. She also participated in the Mobility Committee, and in various activities of the Corregimiento women’s associations.

The Tiorama Mayor’s Office regretted this fact. He expressed that the Venezuelan was a great leader committed to social work for the benefit of the Corregimiento de San Pablo community, a human being who, with his humility, leaves deep pain for the entire population.

