The Ukrainian president regrets that his country was left “alone” in the face of Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky lamented Friday that his country was left “alone” to defend itself against the Russian invasion that killed at least 137 people in the first 24 hours.

“They left us alone to defend our country,” Zelensky said in a video posted to the account. presidential.

“Who would like to fight with us? I don’t see anyone. Who is ready to give Ukraine a guarantee of NATO membership? Everyone is afraid.”

President says they left their country ‘alone’

The President noted that no less than 137 Ukrainians“137 heroes” were killed on the first day of the Russian offensive, and 316 were wounded during the clashes.

The President also issued a decree for general military mobilization.

The idea is to contain the Russian offensive, which has become dangerously close to the capital, Kiev, in less than 24 hours from its beginning.

“We have received information about the entry of hostile subversive groups into Kiev,” Zelensky warned, calling on citizens to be vigilant and to respect the curfew.

The president noted that he and his family remained in Ukraine even though Moscow identified him as the “first target”. “They want to destroy Ukraine politically by destroying its head of state,” he regretted.

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to keep going and to make sure that uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read stays at your fingertips. Today, with your support, we will continue to work hard for censorship-free journalism!