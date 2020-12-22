Black Panther is now available on Fortnite

Marvel superhero Black Panther is available now at It is an electronic game. You can get it, Captain Marvel, and Taskmaster as part of the Marvel Royalty and Warriors Pack, which costs $ 24.99.

Epic hinted at the eventual arrival of the Black Panther with the release of the Wakandan Salute emote Monday morning. The salutation has become an iconic greeting – which is what many members of the 2018 team have done Black Panther The film spoke publicly at Months after its release. The film grossed $ 1.35 billion at the box office, including a staggering $ 700.4 million locally.

during Fortnite Last season, which was the Marvel character, a large black tiger statue appeared on the map, and players can find the superpower of Black Panther, even though Black Panther’s skin is not shown in Fortnite In-game store. It seems likely that the Black Panther Skin was scheduled to be released last season but has been postponed after Chadwick Bosman, who played the superhero in the 2018 movie, passed away in August. Marvel plans a Black Panther The sequel, which is due to make its debut in 2022, but will not rework the Boseman character for the movie.

Fortnite The new season mainly focuses on the different bounty hunters who join the in-game universe. While Epic has created a number of original characters to pass the battle for this season, you can also play the Mandalorian, and even have Baby Yoda float next to you in his capsule if you reach level 100. This season, Epic has also added Kratos from God of War, The master of the head of HelloAnd and Two characters from Walking dead.