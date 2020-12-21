Kianna Williams, 23-year-old Stanford garrison, overtakes UCLA striker Emily Biswar during the first half of the college basketball game on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo / Marcio Jose Sanchez)

LOS ANGELES (AFP) – Francesca Pilippi dived again and scored 15 points, and first-placed Stanford escaped in his closest game of the season to beating 10th-ranked UCLA 61-49 on Monday and unbeaten.

Billby entered early in the fourth quarter, a week after becoming the first woman to do so in a group match since former Baylor star Britney Grenier in 2013. Bilibee added seven rebounds.

Freshman Cameron Brink added 10 points and nine rebounds for the Cardinal (7-0, 4-0 buck 12). Kiana Williams scored 10 points and was one of four Stanford players with four assists.

Stanford surpassed its top six rivals, winning 48.2 points per game while scoring an average of 93.2.

But the Cardinal took the test against Bruins, who advanced by one point in the second quarter and were not trailed by double figures until late in the fourth quarter, when Stanford beat UCLA 18-12.

Michaela Onen scored 19 points and had seven rebounds, and Emily Bisoar, a new player from Germany, added 15 points to Bruins (5-2, 3-2). They fired only 27% of the ground and it was 6 of 28 from a range of 3 points.

UCLA is ranked # 4 47-43 on 3 indicators by Lindsay Corsaro. Williams made one of two free throws before Brink scored six straight points to extend the Stanford lead to 54-45.

In the second quarter, Bruins beat the Cardinals 14-4, including six Onyenware, to take the lead in the match, 26-25. The Cardinal regrouped and scored six straight points to lead 31-26 in the first half.

Stanford raced in a 21-12 lead in the first quarter, with UCLA retaining 23% of the ground.

The Big Picture

Stanford: The wandering Cardinal is back in Northern California, having finished an important period. Tara Vanderer became the most won coach in women’s basketball last Tuesday, surpassing the late Pat Summit with a 1099 victory. She won two more wins in Los Angeles. The team caught the first seven of their opponents with 40% shot on goal or worse while four matches were postponed or canceled due to COVID-19 fears. Stanford will be spending the vacation at a hotel because of Santa Clara County’s request not to engage in contact sports.

UCLA: Bruins returned to the top ten on Monday. Their only losses so far have come against ranked teams, including three points versus no. 7 Arizona.

Stanford: Number 6 visits Arizona January 1 mid-game for a three-match trip.

UCLA: The Bruins are on hold for nearly two weeks before visiting Oregon on Jan 1 on their second Pac-12 road trip. They split for the first time in Arizona.

