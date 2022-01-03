Tax fraud investigation | Trump’s sons, Ivanka and Donald summoned to appear

(New York) New York Attorney General Letitia James recently subpoenaed former President Donald Trump and two of his children, to demand their testimony as part of a civil investigation into the family’s business practices, according to court documents released Monday.

The subpoenas for Mr Trump, Donald Jr and Ivanka Trump stem from an investigation “into the valuation of real estate owned or controlled” by Mr. Trump and his company, The Trump Organization, according to the filing.

PHOTO EVAN VUCCI, archival journalism Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr., during their father Donald Trump’s speech at a campaign rally at Kenosha Regional Airport, Wisconsin on Monday, November 2, 2020.

Letters seeking comment were left with former President Trump’s lawyers and the attorney general’s office.

The latter’s attempt to obtain the former president’s testimony was publicly disclosed in December, but Monday’s filing of the lawsuit was the first public disclosure of investigators’ interest in speaking with Ivanka and Donald Jr.

Another legal battle

Trump is expected to file an appeal in a bid to overturn the subpoenas, setting the stage for a legal battle similar to the one that occurred last year after Mr.I James summoned Trump’s other son, Eric.

Photo by Marie Altaffer, Press Associated Archive Donald Trump, then-Republican presidential candidate, with his daughter Ivanka, left, and son Eric, background, left, during a news conference on May 3, 2016, in New York City.

Then the attorney general’s office went to court to execute a subpoena, and the judge forced him to testify.

The former president sued the attorney general last month, seeking to end the investigation after she asked him to appear before the attorney general on January 7. Trump’s lawsuit, filed in federal court, alleges that the investigation violated his constitutional rights in a “disguised attempt to publicly defame Trump and his associates.”

Letitia James, a Democrat, has spent more than two years investigating whether the Trump Organization misled banks or tax officials about the value of its assets — by inflating them for favorable loan terms or by underestimating them for tax savings.

Although the civil investigation is separate from the criminal investigation conducted by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, Mr.I James was involved in both investigations.

Tax Evasion Fee

Earlier this year, former District Attorney Cyrus Vance gained access to a real estate mogul’s tax records after a years-long battle that twice went to the United States Supreme Court. Before stepping down at the end of last year, Vance called a new grand jury to hear the evidence, as he considered whether he should add more charges. These moves led to charges of tax evasion in July against the Trump Organization and longtime CFO Allen Weisselberg.

The two investigations are related in part to allegations in news reports and Trump’s former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, that the businessman had a habit of distorting the value of his assets.

m . officeI James has also issued subpoenas to local governments as part of a civil investigation into files relating to Mr Trump’s property in upper Manhattan called Seven Springs and the tax benefits Trump received for putting land in a sandbox.

The attorney general has also considered similar cases involving an office building in New York, a hotel in Chicago and a golf course near Los Angeles. Her office also won a series of court rulings that forced the Trump Organization and a law firm it had hired to hand over numerous documents to her.