Heavy rain in Kuwait: Heavy rain causes flooding in Kuwait; Cars sank, 106 people rescued

Kuwait City: Heavy rains in Kuwait have cut off water in many places. Rescue and roadblock operations are underway under the command of various units including the army and the fire brigade.

Yesterday, heavy rain fell across the country. Ahmadi received the largest rainfall. Heavy rains also swept Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh, Farwaniya, Khaitan, Kuwait City, Fahaheel, Mangaf, Salmiya, Salwa and Fintas. Several cars were trapped in the flood waters. The fire brigade rescued 106 people. The fire department said it received the largest number of phone calls seeking help from Haveli and Farwaniya.

An Air India Express flight from Kuwait International Airport to Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum) was canceled on Sunday morning. The flight was scheduled to leave at 10.35 am but was rescheduled to 3.20 pm but was later cancelled. Passengers were transferred to the hotel. Schools across the country will be closed on Monday. The Ministry of Education announced the postponement of exams scheduled for Monday.

Last updated Jan 3, 2022 8:53 AM IST