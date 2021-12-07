Samsung partners with TetrisTM to launch Samsung Stacker and improve refrigerator storage

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. announces. Learn more about partnering with Tetris to create Samsung stacking devices[1]A set of boxes for food storage and storage[2] Inspired by the popular puzzle game Tetris®Available in a limited edition. This exclusive set will use seven distinct shapes and colors of Tetraminos[3] It will allow for easy and pleasant storage. All sales profits will be donated European Union of Food Banks.

The level of food waste reported by consumers[4] It has already rebounded and is back to the levels it had previously reached before the outbreak of the pandemic. Thus, three in ten people (30%) admit wasting more food than they did before the pandemic (20%) due to poor management of their food resources and a decline in positive initiatives, such as cooking large quantities or eating leftovers.

Also, according to a study by Samsung in Europe[5], 46% of the food that European households buy is thrown into the bin, which equates to €4,003 per household each year. When asked how to prevent food waste, more than half (54%) of respondents agreed that a more efficient food storage system would enable them to reduce food waste, and two thirds (64%) indicated that they “would be able to keep it.” Their food will last longer if they can store it properly.

Therefore, helping to combat food waste and improve food storage is what Samsung Stackers envisions. Consumers will be able to stack these boxes with colorful geometric shapes, just as they did in the popular game. With the holiday season just around the corner, Samsung Stackers is the perfect gift for video game fans, foodies, and eco-conscious consumers looking for a truly original Christmas gift.

Like Samsung Stackers, Samsung has ordered refrigerators that are modular, customizable, and colorful at the same time. The latter, in fact, offers users the possibility to customize their refrigerator according to the evolution of their needs. If the family gets bigger and the phone is no longer enough, you can add a piece of furniture with a door (45 or 60 cm wide) to increase the storage space. Additionally, the module interfaces consist of interchangeable panels, available in 8 colors and finishes, for maximum versatility. If you want to change the furniture or if the board is damaged, you can replace it.

Samsung Cooling category leader Tim Peere said: Samsung’s mission is to develop simple and intuitive products and solutions to improve the lives of consumers. That’s why we decided to partner with Tetris to create Samsung Stackers, an original food storage solution. These containers are not only design and playful, but also an effective way to improve storage space inside the refrigerator, while supporting the EU’s work for food counters. Against food waste. ”

Maya Rogers, President and CEO of Tetris, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Samsung to create Samsung Stacker and thus offer an attractive fridge storage solution. We can’t wait to see Samsung Stackers bring our popular game to life and can’t wait to see how consumers turn their fridges and freezers into true slates.”

Samsung Stackers will be available in France, Romania, Serbia, Croatia, Slovenia, Spain, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Italy, Hungary, Greece, and the United Kingdom.

More information is available at samsung.com/tetris. Samsung Stackers set of 7 boxes will be marketed on the online retail website Yes, I want From December 8 at €25, all profits are donated European Union of Food Banks, a non-profit organization representing a network of 335 food banks across Europe, committed to preventing food waste and reducing food insecurity.

Notes

The European Union of Food Banks has seen a sharp increase in food needs in recent years, and this growth is expected to continue in the coming years. In 2020 alone, the network of charities receiving food from EU members helped food banks to a total of 12.8 million people in need, an increase of 34.7 million% over pre-existing levels. The pandemic in 2019. European members of the organization so we were able to recover and collect and returns by distributing 860,000 tons of food, which would otherwise have been disposed of, an annual increase of 12% compared to 2019, thus supporting charities that help the most disadvantaged people.

About Tetris brand®

Brand Tetris® It is one of the largest and most popular video game brands and franchises in the world. Today, more than 35 years later, the brand is still loved all over the world by people of all ages and cultures. Billions of Tetris games are played online every year, and over 500 million Tetris games have been downloaded for mobile phones to date. The global network of Tetris brand licensors includes leading video game publishers, including Nintendo and Sega, as well as numerous partners in electronics, games, apparel, lifestyle, entertainment, and more. Tetris Holding, LLC is the worldwide Tetris rights holder, The Tetris Company, Inc. It is the exclusive licensee. For the latest information on the Tetris brand and Tetris products, visit the website www.tetris.com.

EU information for food banks

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Brussels, FEBA is a European non-profit organization that works in partnership with a network of full members and affiliates in 29 European countries. FEBA brings together a network of more than 300 food banks committed to preventing food waste and reducing food insecurity. His daily activity is to take back, collect and redistribute food to charities that help the most disadvantaged. In 2020, full members of the Federation collected, sorted, stored and redistributed 860 thousand tons of food to help 12.8 million poor people thanks to cooperation with 48,126 charities and thanks to the professionalism of 37,016 employees (85% volunteers). For more information on the European Union for Food Banks, see https://www.eurofoodbank.org/.

[1] Stacks: Stackable items.

[2] every tetris boxTM Made of the following food-grade compliant materials: 100% OPP: The CAS number for PP material is 9003-07-0 / recyclable. The outer packaging is 100% FSC certified.

[3] Tetris game pieces®

[4] WRAP 2021 Food Waste Trends Survey

[5] 3gem conducted a European study by Samsung on 20,000 people in 11 countries. The economic value of waste in each country was calculated on the basis of respondents’ average weekly expenditure, all categories combined, average consumption/estimated percentage of waste and all categories combined. The annual figure was then calculated by multiplying this result by the number of weeks in a year.