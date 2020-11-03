Wesley Snipes blames racism in response to Patton Oswalt’s violent allegations about ‘Blade: Trinity’

New Line Cinema

Blade writer sarcastically notes that Oswalt is a “ trusted authority on me, ” after the latter revealed that Snipes was hard to work with and even tried to stifle director David Goyer.

Ice Showbiz –

Wesley Snipes Negation Patton OswaltAllegations about his singer’s behavior on the set of the 2004 movie “Blade: Trinity”. He told his side of the story in an interview with Watchman, The 58-year-old has hinted that his partner made derogatory claims about him because he is black.

“It’s a reliable authority,” he said sarcastically about the comedian who starred in the horror movie. “Let me tell you one thing. If you had tried to strangle David Goyer, you probably wouldn’t talk to me now. A black man with muscles strangling a film director will be imprisoned, I guarantee you,” responded to Oswalt’s claim that he “tried to strangle director David Goyer.” He vehemently denied this, saying, “Did you go to prison to strangle him? It never happened.”

When asked about Oswalt’s claim that he “will only communicate through Post-it notes. And he would sign every note after that“ From Blade, ”Snipes replied,“ Once again, Mr. Oswalt is the authority. Hohoho! Why do people do? Can you believe this guy’s version of this story? Answer me to that. ”

He went accusing Oswald of being single because of his race, saying, “This is part of the challenges that we African Americans face here in America – these subtle assaults. The assumption that a white man can make a statement and this statement stands true!”

“Why do people think his account is correct? Because they tend to think that the black man is always the problem,” he responded to the allegations. “And all it takes is one person, Mr. Oswalt, whom I really don’t know. I can’t remember him on the set, but it’s cool that his statement alone was enough to get people going: Yeah, you know Snipes has got me a problem. ” ”

Snipes confirmed his behind-the-scenes role: “I remind you that I was an executive producer of the project. I had the approval of the contractual director. I wasn’t just a rental actor. To say, to dictate, to make the decision. That was a difficult concept for a lot of people to get around.”

Oswalt made the damned allegations against Snipes in an interview with AV Club in 2012. He said the “Demolition Man” star was “f ** king crazy in a hilarious way.”