New NBC Universal Peacock service hits Sky and NOW: Here’s the rich catalog already available

Peacock arrives on Sky and NOW TV with all its entertainment: NBC Universal service available from February 16

Did you notice a new class when turning on the Sky decoder? Well, we are talking about the contents peacockNBCUniversal US streaming service available From February 15 to Sky and NOW customers. After exceptional landings in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany and Austria, Peacock is also active in Italy for all Sky subscribers with Sky TV Package And now the people who signed the pass entertainment. There are no additional costs to incur if you want to watch this new channel: All content is included in your subscription.

What we find in the peacock

The Peacock category consists of all of the original productions, TV series, and movies belonging to the NBCUniversal Collection, including worldwideAnd the business dream Vitality And the light. But let’s start with the news: for example “bayside school“,”Girls5eva – Pop Stars’ Revenge“,”Rutherford Falls – Friends for life“,”Bel Air‘, which he will soon be joining.The girl in the forest – the door of horror“,” McGruber – An unlikely hero“,”Joe vs. Carol” And the “Resort“.

If we then get to TV shows and TV series, we’ll find some great classics: “The Office, 30 Rocks, Parks and Recreation, Colombo, Superstore, The Mindy Project, Difficult People, Will & Grace, Bates Motel, Mr. Robot, “Grimm”, “High School Team”, “Five Bedrooms”, “The Bold Kind”.

Clearly the trash has to be there, with reality shows like “Keeping up with the Kardashians,” “Real Housewives of New York,” “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” “Under Deck: Mediterranean”. For movie lovers, there will be films like “Apollo 13″, “Jason Bourne”, “Despicable Me”, “Fifty Shades Darker”, “The Gladiator”, “Minions”, “The Secret Life of Animals”, “Blues Brothers – The Myth Continues”, “Beethoven”, Ted and The Grinch.

Not only will all Peacock’s content be on TV but also on iPads, tablets and mobile devices, for NOW customers, on the boxes celestial And the Sky Q And on the move sky go. In Sky Q, you can also perform voice searches by saying the word “Peacock”.

Lee RafteryManaging Director EMEA, NBCUniversal International Networks & Direct-to-Consumer Networks said:

“We are pleased to continue Peacock’s international expansion with Sky in Italy, giving customers access to highly anticipated premieres of Peacock Originals, including Bel-Air and Joe vs Carole. This launch marks another milestone in Peacock’s rapid growth across the board. across Europe, after landing in the UK and Ireland in November, and most recently in Germany and Austria.”

Antonella de EricoExecutive Vice President of Programming for Sky Italia added:

“We are delighted to be able to combine so many Sky Original productions with Peacock’s contents and thus expand the offering of Sky and NOW, enriching it with cult series, shows and movies available on demand to our customers. With Peacock, we will not only offer NBCUniversal’s great successes – international titles that are appreciated around the world. The world – but also new Peacock Originals releases, starting with Will Smith’s much-anticipated Bel-Air.” (Source: SkyTv)