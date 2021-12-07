“The Matrix 4: Resurrection”: a new trailer has been released

Sebastian Grunberger | December 7, 2021, 6:00 pm

Even the latest teaser doesn’t really reveal what Matrix 4 will actually be like. However, it is a big advertisement.

For fans of science fiction, December 23, 2021 is a must: with “The Matrix Resurrections” the fourth part of the legendary Matrix saga will be shown in cinemas. Now a new trailer has been released, which leaves a lot more open, but definitely increases the anticipation once again!

The new trailer reveals it

Well, what the fourth installment of the Matrix series is all about, we don’t really know yet – because even the two trailers shown so far don’t yet allow for a coherent scheme together. Anyway: The new trailer, at 2 minutes and 50 seconds, promises at least plenty of excitement — and the certainty that Neo (played by Keanu Reeves, 57) still knows how to practice kung fu.

“It’s like deja vu.”

“It’s like deja vu, and in a way it’s all wrong. Maybe that’s not the story we believe?” Bugs (played by Jessica Henwick, 29) says in jest. The question of what is right and what is wrong is raised again as well.

Another interesting sentence from the trailer: “It’s easy to forget how much the Matrix is ​​making noises in your head.” Ultimately, the question arises whether Neo is still the chosen one – because there are some indications that he could be Trinity, played by Carrie-Ann Moss (54).

No “Further Follow”

Screenwriter David Mitchell told American magazine Collider a little about the upcoming movie: “I watched the movie in Berlin in September. It’s really good. I can’t tell you what this movie is about, but I can explain what it’s not. It’s definitely not just another sequel, But it’s its own thing, but it does have the previous three Matrix movies in a really witty way. It’s a very beautiful and weird creation. It also achieves some things that we don’t see in action movies, which is it breaks the rules of blockbuster movies.” So it remains exciting.