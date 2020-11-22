Protesters in Guatemala set fire to Congress due to spending cuts

Antigua, Guatemala – Thousands of protesters took to the streets in Guatemala’s capital on Saturday and set fire to the nation’s Congress building, showing anger over the budget bill passed this week that slashed funding for health care and education.

The demonstrations in Guatemala City, which also included peaceful rallies in the central square, rocked a nation still recovering. Back to back hurricanes that Thousands of people are displacedAnd destroyed homes Obliterate critical infrastructure. As torrential rains brought on by the second storm hit impoverished towns in Guatemala’s highlands and coastal regions on Wednesday, the nation’s Congress passed a budget that cuts spending on education and health in favor of increasing lawmakers ’meal salaries.

The bill, which also proposed cutting funding to combat malnutrition and cutting funding for the judiciary, sparked immediate outrage and led to nationwide demonstrations.

Videos posted on social media showed that a group of protesters kicked the windows of the Congress building and set a fire that lit fires rising from the entrance. According to local news reports, police officers sprayed tear gas at the protesters, and firefighters quickly put out the fire.