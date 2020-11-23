The Oregon governor tells residents to call police on people violating COVID restrictions

While the nation is suppressing group activities so close to Thanksgiving Holiday, Gov. Kate Brown, A. Democrat, Tell OregonResidents to call the police if they see Corona Virus Violations.

“It’s no different than what happens if there’s a street party and it gets everyone awake,” Brown said He said in an interview on Friday. What are the neighbors doing [in that case]? They call law enforcement because it’s so noisy. This is just like that. It’s like violating the noise law. “

The governor ordered a two-week freeze It includes limiting indoor and outdoor gatherings to no more than six people from more than two families in an effort to limit spread Corona Virus.

Violators can face up to 30 days in prison, fines of up to $ 1,250, or both Oregonian mentioned. Brown said she will work with state police and local law enforcement to encourage Oregonians to comply with her mandate.

The order permits religious gatherings of up to 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors.

State officials announced Sunday that new confirmed and presumed cases of COVID-19 have reached a record high for the third day in a row in Oregon.

The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,517 new infections on Sunday, bringing the state’s total number of infections to 65,170.

“Oregon is on a steep and steep slope of increasing coronavirus cases,” said Patrick Allen, director of the Department of Health. But we are not powerless in the face of this virus. Because it depends on us to slow the spread. Your choices make a difference. “

The state reported one additional death from COVID-19 on Sunday, of a 65-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on November 15 and died the same day. This brings the death toll in the state to 820.

Allen urged residents to cancel their Thanksgiving Day plans for indoor and those involving large groups of family and friends.