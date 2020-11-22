This Nintendo Switch Black Friday bundle gives you the hard-to-find console

Best Buy is about to make it a lot easier to get the Nintendo Switch as part of the bundle deal that’s coming soon.

Best Buy offers the Nintendo Switch, a Joy-Con controller, and a copy of Mario Kart 8 for only $ 299. The Nintendo Switch bundle also includes a three-month Nintendo Switch Online membership, making it the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deal yet.

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart Bundle with Switch Online: It was $ 370, now $ 299 at Best Buy
Although not available until midnight ET on Sunday, November 22, Best Buy is introducing Nintendo’s flagship Switch deal early this year. For the console price alone, you also get the downloadable version of the best car racing game, plus three months of Switch Online.

