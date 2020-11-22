This Nintendo Switch Black Friday bundle gives you the hard-to-find console

Best Buy is about to make it a lot easier to get the Nintendo Switch as part of the bundle deal that’s coming soon.

Best Buy offers the Nintendo Switch, a Joy-Con controller, and a copy of Mario Kart 8 for only $ 299. The Nintendo Switch bundle also includes a three-month Nintendo Switch Online membership, making it the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deal yet.

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart Bundle with Switch Online: It was $ 370, now $ 299 at Best Buy

Although not available until midnight ET on Sunday, November 22, Best Buy is introducing Nintendo’s flagship Switch deal early this year. For the console price alone, you also get the downloadable version of the best car racing game, plus three months of Switch Online.

Getting it all for $ 299 is very good value, considering that is the usual price for a Nintendo Switch equipped with Joy-Con controllers.

You must be fast to take advantage of the Best Buy offer. It doesn’t display until midnight ET on Sunday November 22 (that’s 9 PM PDT today if you’re on the West Coast).

There’s a reason the Nintendo Switch has remained a huge seller two years after its launch. They are great consoles for players of all ages, abilities and different playing styles that make them convenient for use at home or on the go.

This Nintendo Switch bundle is one of the many Black Friday deals we’ve been watching as the holiday season warms up. Gamers may also want to peruse PS5 buying guides and find Xbox X inventory, as these consoles have proven challenging to acquire as well.