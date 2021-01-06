Normanton Park Condo and experience it’s spectacular views

Normanton Park Condo is a special project created and developed by the Kingsford Huray Development. In 2000, Kingsford Investments, the Hong Kong registered company organized this brand enterprise for its reliability and quality. They were renowned due to their progress in management, technology, and production within real estate development. A few notable projects are Upper Serangoon View (Kingsford Waterbay) and Hillview Avenue (Kingsford Hillview Peak).

Before choosing the Normanton Park Condo, these architectural designs will showcase their quality standards for your reference. Homeowners will enjoy the homes’ serenity with the help of its waterfront living landscape and tropical backdrop. This park will offer numerous typical condominium facilities including fitness options and entertainment at your doorsteps. Each homeowner can choose their accommodation from the available range of different bedroom types.

Reasons to choose Normanton Park Condo

Find below the list of reasons why to choose Normanton Park Condo for your reference:

Normanton Park project will carry the views of 360-degrees of the Sea, Park, and City Skyline

The Greater Southern Waterfront (future option) will offer numerous choices of recreational and work facilities

Nature lovers will enjoy the utmost tranquility and lush greenery at the One Normanton Park and the Kent Ridge Park

This is another mega-development project located across the land space of around 660,999 Sq. Ft.

Normanton Park Condo is much easier and accessible to various business parks. A few of them like Science Park, One-North Business District, NUS, and many more. Homeowners can also access various premier educational institutions and Mapletree Business City. This could be a great investment for your rental or own stay

Normanton Park Condo Facilities

24-hour security

Car Parking

Gymnasium

Multi-purpose Hall

Wading Pool

Swimming Pool

Nearest MRT Stations

PasirPanjang MRT Station (Distance: 1.34 Km)

Haw Par Villa MRT Station (Distance: 1.29 Km)

Kent Ridge MRT Station (Distance: 1.07 Km)

Premier Schools or Educational Institutions

Instead School

Yale NUS College

Singapore Polytechnic

Southeast Asia University World College

SIT (Singapore Institute of Technology)

NUS (National University of Singapore)

MDIS (Management Development Institute of Singapore)

Queenstown Campus (Global Indian International School)

Tanglin Trust School

ISS International School

Independent Anglo Chinese School

ACJC (Anglo-Chinese Junior College)

Queensway Secondary School

The Fairfield Methodist Primary School

Dover Court Preparatory School

Nature’s Splendor

Normanton Park Condo is seamlessly integrated and coordinated with the Kent Ridge Park to offer a vast green corridor. It is also referred to as the Southern Ridges. They comprise 10 km of connecting numerous parks, open spaces, and as well as green. Adjacent to the Kent Ridge Park, you can see the Labrador Nature Reserve, Mount Faber Park, TelokBlangah Hill Park, and Hort Park. Some other parks within the location are West Coast Park and the One-North Park.

With the help of its strategic positioning and apart from the greenery, you can surely enjoy the water views. These 24-storey towers will include adjoining pools, ground-level terrace houses, and as well as numerous large water facilities. Above the ground level, the Normanton Park towers are properly elevated at 18.8 meters. The upper-level residents can get panoramic views of the Southern Coastline, Kent Ridge Park, or the City Center.

Normanton Park Condo Showflat Information

You can access the Normanton Park Showflat information available on its official website for assistance. Since this condo project is not yet released or launched, you need to fill the appointment booking form for further notification. Users will get an update on the launch and as well as the VVIP preview. Sometimes, they close the Normanton Park Showflat for certain days because of the developer’s private events or monthly routine maintenance work. Hence, it is advisable to book an appointment before visiting this Showflat.