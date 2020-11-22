‘Destiny 2’ Deep Stone Crypt Raid has cleared, unlocking many new missions beyond the light

Destiny 2 Bungee



Well man, it’s hard even to keep track of what’s going on here. It took about six hours, but the Destiny 2 Deep Stone Crypt raid was finally removed. I am Believe I was watching the world for the first time when it happened, Clawtivity And his team, though, Bungie says it probably won’t be until Monday when they can officially announce it to make sure everything was legit.

The raid took us deep into Europa, and then suddenly, all the way to a huge space station.

And then … it retreated again as the space station crashed into a Europa and the final battle took place against a resurrected Shank version of Tanik, a kind of outlandish final leader, but the inferno of all-out raid in theory, one of the best I’ve seen of Fate.

There will be plenty of time to get over that later, but first we have to talk about all of the things that just turned on.

There is a new movie scene when you go to Europe that happens at the end of the raid. It’s not much, but it is interesting and has a lot of new puzzles to come.

We have a new mission from Variks, an actual one that I haven’t accomplished yet, but that I’m about to do.

We have a new mission from Exo Stranger where we have to kill things in new Eclipse Zones. This is a modified version of the current area where debris is shedding. I’m not sure what’s different but at the moment my map shows the Eventide Ruins are the area. Not sure if this spins daily. A bonus to this current mission is the new Europa side weapon.

Finally, we have the bizarre hunt mission for The Lament, the saw sword, from Banshee-44 that’s just getting started. This has ruined it for me but let me just say it has some Wild knowledge. I am not sure how many steps there are for the same task.

So, in short, there are at least three new missions to pursue as we speak, all of which began with the end of the raid. I don’t know if anything else opens like the new Crucible map, but I haven’t heard anything like that yet. But it is still minutes after the clearing, who knows. This is a Last Wish-esque with big changes coming after the raid, and I love all the new things to do.

You can keep watching your favorite players try to beat the raid on their own or you can head into the game and do a lot of these new things on your own and see what happens from it. I’ll see what I can accomplish tonight and report on some updates later. stay tuned.

