Link Bonus 210 Soles, via Essalud: Verify Your Identity If You Are A Beneficiary And When You Can Receive It | BCP | ScotiaBank | BBVA | BanBif | | the answers

focused on Economic support For formal workers, the Ministry of Labor and Employment Promotion (MTPE) and social health insurance (EsSalud) by paying an amount 210 extra sole During the next day Link Consultation, where you will also be able to find out the schedule and means of payment.

The Ministry of Labor and Employment Promotion (MTPE) He indicated that this financial support has already been delivered to state employees, and The deadline for redemption of the award is until March 31, 2022.

Pay Extraordinary bonus from S /. 210 For official workers in the private sector Who have a maximum income of S/. 2000 per month will be through It’s health.

Check out Bono S’s EsSalud link. 210

First you must enter the following link: https://bono210.essalud.gob.pe/#/consulta

After that, you must fill in the required data such as your Your ID and verification number.

Finally, check the box “I’m not a robot’ and accept Privacy Policy and Personal Data Processing and press ‘Consult’.

Payment schedule

BanBif

Payment method for those who have bank accounts in BanBif according to the following table:

BBVA

The method of payment for those who have bank accounts with BBVA is according to the following schedule:

The last digit of the DNI History January 21 1 January 26 two January 31 3 February 3 4 February 8 5 February 11 6 February 16 7 February 21 8 February 24 9 March 1

scotiabank

The method of payment for the said group, having bank accounts in Scotiabank, was made by depositing the account according to the following table:

The last digit of the DNI History 0, 1, 2, 3 February 2 4, 5, 6, 7 February 7 8, 9 February 10

BCP

On Wednesday, February 16, EsSalud began paying 210 outlets to beneficiaries who have accounts with the Credit Bank of Peru (BCP). It is noteworthy that The financial entity warned that there is no timetable for this supportso users of other banks have to wait for the corresponding notifications, as shown Latin.

Requirements for obtaining the bonus 210

To receive S/210 . bonusFor private sector applicants, applicants must fulfill a series of criteria and requirements:

Work and register with DNI in electronic form From an employer in the months of July, August or September 2021.

From an employer in the months of July, August or September 2021. to receive monthly gross wage Greater than zero and up to 2000 SP during this period.

Greater than zero and up to Not belonging to labor training methods (trainees) or being a pensioner

