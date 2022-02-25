The President of Ukraine: “We are left alone to defend our state, everyone is afraid”

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr ZelenskyHe stressed that his country had abandoned its fate by the international community in the face of Russia’s invasion left 137 Ukrainians dead on its first day.

Zelensky once again lamented that no one had given him a clear answer about Ukraine’s aspirations to join NATO.

“We are left alone to defend our country. Who is ready to fight on our side? I don’t see anyone. Who is ready to ensure Ukraine’s accession to NATO? Everyone is afraid‘, he confirmed.

The President also stated that “according to preliminary data, Unfortunately, we have already lost 137 of our heroes, our compatriots, ten of them are officers. Wounded 316″.

“Today, Russia attacked the entire territory of Ukraine. Today our defenders have done a lot.”

“The enemy attacks not only military installations, but also civilians. They are killing people and turning peaceful cities into military targets. This is despicable and will never be forgiven‘, he confirmed.

Five keys to understanding the conflict between Russia and Ukraine #CooperativeWithYou https://t.co/gjQ4pAdhIY pic.twitter.com/GMs32Rcxz3 Cooperative February 24 2022

Zelensky also denied that he left Kiev. He stressed that “I am in the capital and my family is in Ukraine as well,” adding: “According to our information, I am the enemy’s first target. And my family is the second target.” They want to destroy Ukraine politically by destroying the head of state“, claimed.

He also said to be Data on sabotage groups sent by Russia to Kiev. “I ask the people of Kiev to be careful and follow the curfew. I am still in the government district with all those who are essential to the work of the central government,” he stressed.

The Ukrainian president confirmed, after hearing that Moscow – despite the military attack – He still wants to discuss Ukraine’s neutral status so that it does not join NATOHe is not afraid.

“We are not afraid to talk to Russia. We are not afraid to talk about security guarantees for our state. We are not afraid to talk about a neutral situation. But Will we have security guarantees? What countries will you give us?asked himself.

Zelensky emphasized that it is now necessary to talk about the “end of this invasion” and a “cease-fire”.