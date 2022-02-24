We are collecting more background information on this news, stay tuned for updates.

President of Russia , Russian President Vladimir PutinIn a televised address to his entire country, he announced that he had decided to carry out a special military operation on the eastern borders of Ukraine, in particular in the Donetsk and Lugansk regions.

“We have taken the decision to launch a special military operation”The Russian President informed, Thursday, on a television channel broadcast at 06:00 (Moscow time).

Putin also said they would seek to “disarm” Ukraine and called on the country’s military to lay down their arms to avoid confrontation and bloodshed.

We will strive to disarm and demilitarize Ukraine. as well as for the prosecution of those who have committed many bloody crimes against the civilian population, including citizens of the Russian Federation, “ The Russian president reassured.

In addition, he called on the Russian ruler not to interfere in the conflict, threatening that whoever does this will face consequences and that he has already made a decision.



“To anyone considering meddling from the outside: If you do, you will face greater consequences than you have ever faced in history. All relevant decisions have been taken. “I hope you will listen to me,” Putin said.