Thousands not allowed on ferries in Greece due to lack of documents – world

About 2,500 people were not allowed to board ferries in Greece in the past three days last week, after new restrictions on such trips came into effect on July 13. The reason was because they did not have the necessary documents, said Yanis Plakiotakis, Greece’s shipping minister.

According to him, there is an effect that the Coast Guard has taken over the procedure, which is more stringent, Kathimerini reported.

The aim is to prevent the transmission of the coronavirus – mainly by foreign tourists – to the popular islands in the summer season. A 5-hour evening hour is introduced in Mykonos on Sundays, and it is strictly forbidden to play music in bars, cafes and restaurants around the clock.

The Ministry of Civil Defense warned that the government was “one step away” from declaring restrictions on Santorini, Paros and Jos, as well as in Rethymno and Heraklion on the island of Crete.

Before boarding the ferry to the islands, travelers must present a certificate of vaccination, a document they recently obtained (issued 30 days after a positive coronavirus test, but valid for no more than 180 days after such a test), a negative result for the last 72 hours of PCR or negative rapid antibody test from the last 48 hours.

Before that, they should know that 24 hours before sailing in what is called a healthy form. For children under 12 years of age, this is not required, but for those between 12 and 17 years of age, a negative result from the self-test taken in the last 24 hours is required. In the case of travel by changing ferries, the form is completed each time for each flight by entering the relevant details.

When returning from the mainland islands of Greece, as well as traveling between islands, follow the same rules before boarding the plane.

Sailing by ferry is one of the safest ways to travel in the country, mainly due to the decks open to the sea breeze and the possibility of private cabins in remote destinations. However, the protective mask is worn constantly and it is recommended to avoid gathering with more people.

Recommendations for this type of travel begin with everyone wearing personal protective equipment such as masks, rubber gloves, gel or liquid to sanitize hands, as well as water in disposable bottles, and in general it is not recommended to buy food and drinks. board. The behavior is like on the floor – frequent hand washing with soap, avoiding touching public surfaces, railings, doorknobs… In any case, it’s a good idea to have up-to-date health insurance, not a bad thing to check before arriving for the phones and addresses of local doctors and paramedics.

