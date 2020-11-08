Joe Biden’s speech: The President-elect Reaches Out to Trump Supporters

Joe Biden Reach out directly to supporters Donald TrumpHe asks each side to give the other a fresh start, in his first address to the nation as an elected president.

After four years of watching Vice President Barack Obama from the White House as Trump beat Hillary Clinton in a contest he believed should have been the Democratic nominee, the 77-year-old sought to combine celebration and humility, in a speech in Delaware .

This was a moment when the man who was first elected to the Senate of Delaware in 1972 sought to win three times, and did not seek to downplay his victory for himself or his supporters.

It also did nothing but highlight the historic roof-breaking feat of Kamala Harris, who would not only be America’s first female Vice President, but also the first woman of color on a grand party card.

However, his speech was largely designed for the turbulent and turbulent times of the country … More than 230,000 people have lost their lives due to the Coronavirus, which has infected nearly 10 million people, and destroyed livelihoods and families.

The elections themselves also forced the nation to endure more of the hardships it faced, as it were, in one of the most vicious and deceptive political campaigns in the modern era.

Biden has said a lot about toxicity before, and he will do it again, without a doubt, and others will be quick to blame.

However, on Saturday night, while speaking to the people he said had made him dance, the bustling and happy town crew as well as with visitors who had traveled across the country, focused on putting an end to it.

To those who voted for President Trump, I understand your disappointment tonight. He said, “I lost twice in the election myself.”

“But now, let’s give each other a chance. It’s time to get off the harsh rhetoric. Turn the temperature down. Let’s see each other again.”

He added, “We listen to each other again. To make progress, we must stop treating our opponents as our enemies. We are not enemies. We are Americans.”

The man whose first wife and daughter were killed in a traffic accident shortly after his election to the Senate, and his eldest son, Poe died of a rare form of cancer, was never at the top of the ranks of political speakers.

Sometimes he murmurs, sometimes he stumbles, sometimes he loses his chain of thought. However, while Mr. Trump sought to mock Biden for such traits and quirks, it is sealed by an authenticity that many find attractive.

He does not have Obama’s charisma and Mrs. Harris’ style and charisma. Many will laugh to watch the once-up Vice President run down the podium to meet the Vice President-elect. Yet they will have done so warmly.

“I feel humbled by the confidence you have placed in me. I pledge to be a president who seeks not division, but unification.”

“He who does not see my red and blue states, but the United States. Who will work with all my heart to win the confidence of the whole people.”

He added, “This is what America means: the people. This is what our administration will be around.”

Biden entered the race for the White House as a moderate within the Democratic Party, and has a record far removed from the dysfunctional race between the races. He was the champion of the 1994 Crime Act that demonized communities of color. He opposed the forced merger of schools and will be remembered for the pain caused by Anita Hill, a woman of color who has alleged been the subject of sexual harassment from Clarence Thomas, a judge Biden was overseeing his confirmation to the Supreme Court. .

Many of these dark moments during the election campaign were examined perhaps more forcefully by Mr. Harris himself. Biden did not deny any of this. He just hoped that he and the others would learn from it.

Progressives like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez went further, suggesting that if she and Mr. Biden lived in any country other than the United States, they would not be in the same political party.

From Saturday, he seemed to not forget those lessons

And to all those who supported us: I am proud of the campaign that we built and run. I am proud of the alliance that we have gathered, which is the largest and most diverse in history.

Democrats, Republicans, and Independents. Progressives, Moderates and Conservatives. Young and old. Urban, suburban and rural. Gay, straight, transgender. white. Latin. Asia. Native American. “

He added, “Especially in those moments when this campaign was at its lowest – the African American community once again stood up for me. They always support me, and I will hold my back for you.”

In fact, the only thing that was missing was some words of grace from the man who would replace him in the Oval Office.

Mr. Trump has yet to give in. On Saturday, he spent his day playing golf, released a statement saying he could legally challenge Biden’s victory, then began posting angry tweets from the golf course when he got home, and was said to have turned on TV and got angry at the celebrations he had seen for Biden’s win.