“It’s like falling in love”: Israeli businessmen welcomed into Dubai

DUBAI – For years, Israeli businessmen have been slipping in and out of the UAE undercover, traveling with second passports or doing business through third parties.

So when more than two dozen Israeli high-tech executives showed up in Dubai recently, they were hard to miss. While chatting in Hebrew, wander through the marble spaces of the Dubai Mall to the VIP observation deck atop the iconic Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world.

Less than six weeks had passed since the UAE and Bahrain, another Gulf Arab country, signed the agreements To normalize Relations with Israel and the opening of embassies. But this high-profile delegation of Israeli innovators was clearly entering even before direct flights and other formal protocols.

Their visit was an early fruit of a flirtation between two foes who have been rivals – at least publicly – for decades. But the speed with which the secret affair exploded into the open surprised even seasoned insiders: the grudge that had lasted for more than seven decades of the Arab-Israeli conflict seemed to fade within days.