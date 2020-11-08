Joe Biden’s victory speech as the new fully elected president

Democrats, Republicans, and Independents.

Progressives, Moderates and Conservatives.

Young and old.

Urban, suburban and rural.

Gay, straight, transgender.

white. Latin. Asia. Native American.

Especially in those moments when this campaign was at its lowest – the African American community stood up once again for me. They always support me, and I’ll hold my back.

I said from the start that I wanted a campaign that represented America, and I think we did. Now that’s what I want management to look like.

And for those who voted for President Trump, I understand your disappointment tonight.

I myself lost two elections.

But now, let’s give each other a chance.

Time to get off the harsh speech.

To reduce the temperature.

Let’s see each other again.

To hear each other again.

To make progress, we must stop treating our opponents as our enemies.

We are not enemies. We are Americans.

The Bible tells us that everything has a period – a time to build, a time to harvest, a time to sow. And a time to heal.

This is the time to heal in America.

Now that the campaign is over – what is the will of the people? What is our mission?

I think this is this: Americans have called on us to muster the forces of decency and the forces of justice. To mobilize the forces of science and the powers of hope in the great battles of our time.

The battle for virus control.

The battle to build prosperity.

The battle to secure health care for your family.

The battle to achieve racial justice and eradicate systemic racism in this country.

The battle to save the climate.

The battle to restore decency, defend democracy, and give everyone in this country a fair chance.

Our work begins with controlling COVID-19.

We can’t fix the economy, get revitalized, or enjoy life’s most precious moments – embracing a grandson, birthdays, weddings, graduations, all the moments that matter most – until we get this virus under control.

On Monday, I will appoint a group of leading scientists and experts as transition advisors to help take the Biden-Harris Covid plan and turn it into an action blueprint that begins January 20, 2021.

This plan will be based on science. It will be built out of sympathy, compassion, and anxiety.

I will spare no effort – or commitment – to change the course of this epidemic.

You ran like a proud Democrat. I will now be an American president. I will work hard for those who did not vote for me – like those who did.

Let this bleak era of demonization in America begin with the end – here and now.

The refusal of Democrats and Republicans to cooperate with one another is not due to a mysterious force beyond our control.

It is a decision. It is a choice we make.

And if we decide not to cooperate, we can decide to cooperate. And I think that’s part of the mandate from the American people. They want us to cooperate.

This is the choice I will make. And I call on Congress – Democrats and Republicans alike – to make that choice with me.

The American story is about a slow and steady breadth of opportunity.

Make no mistake: many dreams have been postponed for a very long time.

We must make the state’s promise true to everyone – regardless of their race, ethnicity, belief, identity, or disability.

America has always been shaped by inflection points – moments in time when we have made difficult decisions about who we are and what we want to be.

Lincoln in 1860 – Coming to Save the Union.

Roosevelt in 1932 – promises a blockading nation with a New Deal.

JFK in 1960 – Pledge of New Frontiers.

And 12 years ago – when Barack Obama made history – he told us, “Yes, we can.”

We stand again at an inflection point.

We have a chance to conquer despair and build a nation of prosperity and purpose.

We can do it. I know we can.

You have long spoken about the battle for the soul of America.

We must reclaim the spirit of America.

Our nation is shaped by the constant battle between our best angels and our dark motives.

It is time for our best angels to prevail.

Tonight, the whole world is watching America. I think America at our best is a beacon to the world.

We are not led by the example of our strength, but by the power of our example.

I always thought we could define America with one word: possibilities.

Everyone in America should be given the opportunity to go as far as their God-given dreams and might.

You see, I believe in the potential of this country.

We are always looking forward.

Forward to a freer and fairer America.

Coming to an America that creates jobs with dignity and respect.

Forward to an America that cures diseases – like cancer and Alzheimer’s.

Forward to an America that leaves no one behind.

Forward to an America that never gives up, never gives up.

This is a great nation.

We are good people.

This is the United States of America.

And there wasn’t anything we couldn’t do when we did it together.

In the final days of the campaign, I was contemplating a hymn that means a lot to me and my family, especially my deceased son Poe. It embodies the faith that supports me and that I believe supports America.

I hope it will provide some comfort and solace to the more than 230,000 families who lost a loved one to this terrible virus this year. My heart goes out to every one of you. We hope this hymn brings you solace, too.

“And he raises you on the wings of an eagle, holds you on the breath of dawn, makes you shine like the sun, and holds you in the palm of his hand.”

And now, together – on the wings of an eagle – we begin the work that God and history have called us to do.

With full hearts and steadfast hands, with faith in America and in each other, in patriotism – and a thirst for justice – let us be the nation that we know we can be.

A united nation.

A nation of godliness.

A nation healed.

United States of America.

Lord protects you.

May God protect our soldiers.

