Erdogan: I will visit the UAE in February and we will take important decisions

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan revealed that he plans to visit the UAE next February, after he recently received in Ankara the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

“I will have a visit to the UAE next February at the head of a large delegation, and we plan to take a number of important decisions,” Erdogan said, in a press statement he made on board the plane upon his return from Turkmenistan after participating in the 15th ECO Presidents Summit.

He continued in this regard, “They (the Emiratis) made an investment step of 10 billion dollars. We will build a different future by implementing this, and there will be positive developments.”

In his speech, Erdogan recalled his last meeting with bin Zayed before the talks in Ankara, which took place in 2012, noting that some changes occurred after that without Turkey cutting all the threads between the two countries.

He added, “At least, mutual talks continued at the level of intelligence services, as did our commercial relations.”

He pointed out that the work eventually reached a good point with the UAE, despite the occurrence of undesirable developments.

And he added: “Initially, the brother of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed came to Turkey (National Security Adviser, Tahnoun bin Zayed, last August) and held talks with the concerned authorities and the Investment Office of the Presidency, and confirmed that they were ready to invest, after which (Mohammed) bin Zayed visited Turkey. .

He considered that implementing the plan that was approved during Mohammed bin Zayed’s visit will open a “new page in relations” between Turkey and the UAE.

He indicated that the Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, and the head of the country’s intelligence service, Hakan Fidan, will visit the UAE before his visit to it for preparations.

Source: “Anatolia”