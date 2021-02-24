United States of America: CIA-designate William Burns wants to “outpace” China

From the point of view of the appointed head of the US foreign intelligence service CIA, William Burns, China Represents United States of America Before the “greatest geopolitical test”. “The candidacy of China will be crucial to our national security in the coming decades,” Burns said at a hearing in the US Senate, which must confirm his assumption of the post.

He was a former diplomat under the former US president Barack Obama Deputy Secretary of State of the United States. While it is in the United States’ interest to work with China on climate change and curbing nuclear proliferation, there are more and more areas in which China is from the president. Xi Jinping Burns said he was a “formidable authoritarian opponent”. China is systematically enhancing its ability to steal intellectual property, oppress its people, intimidate its neighbors, increase its global influence, and gain influence in American society.

Burns pointed out that China is by no means the only challenge facing the United States, describing terrorism as aggressive Russia, North Korea is "provocative" and hostile North Korea Iran. Additionally, threats did not come only from individual countries; There are "problems without a passport" like climate change, health risks or the technological revolution. Burns said the widespread hacking attack on government institutions and corporations was "a tough wake-up call for all of us." "The CIA will need to relentlessly hone its skills to understand how competitors are using electronic and other technological tools, to anticipate, discover and prevent their use, and to keep a head start in developing them themselves."