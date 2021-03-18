Jeff Bezos’ emotional message about the dreamers and his father

Photo shared by Jeff Bezos that shows him with his father in New York

Amazon founder and one of the richest men in the world, Jeff Bezos, shared a touching message on social media on Wednesday about his personal life, his father, and his perception of those who decided to leave their homeland to search for them. Better opportunities in the United States.

“I want to thank congressional leaders who will present Dreamers’ legislation to the House of Representatives tomorrow,” Bezos said in his post. My father was a ‘dreamer’ before there was such a thing. ‘

The billionaire continued his message by recounting a little of his father’s story when he immigrated to North America: He was 16 years old when he came to the US alone from Cuba. He did not speak English and had no easy path. What he did was the courage, determination, support, and kindness of the people here in the United States who helped him. He got a scholarship to college in Albuquerque, where he met my mother. “.

Later, Bezos explained how his position on the legislation benefits immigrants seeking a way to obtain US citizenship.

“On behalf of my father and my family like mine, I hope that politicians will come together to find a path to citizenship for Dreamers and prioritize the most reasonable immigration reforms, such as reducing immigration delays. Green Card. Families across the United States deserve it.”. Pole added.

Last month, the United States government gave another sign of its immigration crusade. Government of Joe Biden Announce a comprehensive bill On immigration that opens doors for a An eight-year road for millions of immigrants, who are already in that country, to obtain citizenship.

He also expects prof Leaner operation For those Unregistered people who were brought to the US when they were just children.

However, this project will now face a complex path in Congress, because there is not much margin for disagreement between parties; The split between lawmakers is very narrow. Thus, while the House of Representatives has only a margin of five votes, in favor of the Democrats, those in the Senate do not themselves collect the 60 votes needed to approve the measure.

According to various media, officials from the Biden administration indicate that this proposal is an attempt by the president to resume the conversation about reforming the US immigration system, ensuring that the president will be willing to negotiate terms.

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and fellow Democrat Dick Durbin, who reintroduced them Lay Dream, An initiative that also seeks to provide access to citizenship for migrants who arrived illegally in the country as children.

The main goal of the project is Creating a path for citizenship for 11 million unregistered people, with the proviso that those people will be in the United States on January 1, 2021.

Although the plan announced on February 18 at the White House offers one of the quickest ways to obtain citizenship compared to other proposals in recent years, it does not offer to improve border security, an issue that previous immigration negotiations have used as a means to win. Republican Voices. Without improving border security, the project could run into difficulties in a deeply divided Congress.

The bill seeks to provide immigrant permanent residence cards (“green cards”) immediately for agricultural workers who have received temporary protection status, and young people who came to the United States without permission as children.

For other people who have lived in the United States until January 1, 2021, the plan outlines a five-year pathway for them to obtain temporary legal status, if they pass background checks, pay taxes, and meet other basic requirements. Then, after three more years, they can obtain citizenship.

People who benefit from Temporary Protected Status (TPS), which prevents citizens from being deported from countries affected by natural disasters or armed conflict, and agricultural workers who can prove a history of employment in the United States, will also be able to gain access to permanent residency.

The United States government awarded Temporary Protection Status (TPS) For Venezuelan citizens present in this country.

We are committed to helping Venezuelans in times of need. That is why the United States is proud to offer our support to Venezuelans with temporary protection status as they work to restore their democracy and restore prosperity.Foreign Minister Anthony Blinken said in a post on his Twitter account.

As the name suggests, This is not a visa, but rather a temporary status granted by the United States to citizens of certain countries affected by political conflicts, wars, or natural disasters, This means that for those citizens who are already in the United States, returning to their lands is very risky. Until now, US citizens have taken advantage of this type of immigration status. Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Haiti, Syria, Nepal, Yemen, Somalia, Sudan and South Sudan. Since it is not a visa, it does not grant a path to permanent residence in the United States, but does provide legal residency and work permit in this region.

Any Venezuelan citizen who arrived in the United States through March 8, 2021 inclusive, will have 180 days to apply for the TPS.

however, Joe Biden send him Accurate message To all minors and immigrant families who are considering entering the country illegally:Do not come“.

During an interview with George Stephanopoulos For network TV ABCBiden asked Latin Americans to intend to enter the United States They do not leave their people, their city, and their community to go to their lands.

The US President said he was surprised by People misinterpretation of their stance against the immigration policies promoted by Donald TrumpBecause it is not intended to bring in more people, but gradually eliminate them to give it A more “humane” vision of his government.

The idea that Joe Biden said: “Come on,” because I heard a few days ago that they would come because they know I am a good man. This is the deal, they are notHe said a day after Republican lawmakers visited the border to denounce the “crisis.”

The deal proposed by the US President is Bringing people back to their place of origin, Because in 2019 and 2020 the largest increase in migrant convoys that entered the North American country was recorded.

In this way, Alejandro MayurasThe Secretary of Homeland Security, said the United States is on its way to Seeing more immigrants at the border with Mexico than they have encountered in the past twenty years. Biden admitted it could be an even worse crisis.

