He said that any Chinese friend in the CPTPP member countries opposes “Taiwan can not enter” and suffers from acidity: friends from nothing | Politics |新 头壳 Newtalk

Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of the Chinese state media “Global Times”, often criticizes Taiwan across the sea, does not hesitate to reverse true and false, even netizens on the other side can’t stand it. Photo: Hu Xi’s Weibo entry recap

After the Chinese government applied to join the Trans-Pacific Partnership Comprehensive Advance Agreement (CPTPP) on the 17th, my country also submitted an application to join on the 22nd under the name “Taiwan, Penghu, Jinma and Single Tariff Areas” (TPKM). The outside world believes that the 11 member states of the CPTPP may have to choose one side, while the countries supporting Taiwan may be stuck in a dilemma due to the impact on their economic relations with Beijing. In response, Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of the Global Times, Chinese state media, stated: “There are currently 11 members with Chinese friends. As long as one of them is against Taiwan joining, Taiwan will not be able to enter the CPTPP door.” Chinese netizens immediately asked him: “Which friend?” Chinese netizens are more sour: “Friends than nothing.”

Hu Xijin posted on Weibo on the 23rd: “After China formally applied to join the CPTPP last week, Taiwan also submitted an application to join the CPTPP on Wednesday. Taiwan’s application immediately attracted a lot of explanations about One China. I think this kind of interest is like this. The interpretation will be an obstacle for Taiwan to join the CPTPP. Everything about Taiwan has been largely politicized, and this is done by the Taiwan authorities themselves. If Taiwan’s application to join the CPTPP is a process that challenges the one-China principle, I am sure that Taiwan will not be able to from joining this organization.

Hu Xijin said, “The mainland will have the power to prevent him from joining. The current 11 members have Chinese friends. As long as one of them opposes entering Taiwan, Taiwan will not be able to enter the CPTPP. The Taiwan authorities should promote the de-escalation of the cross-Strait confrontation. This The kind of cooling is beneficial to Taiwan and will make Taiwan safer and wider. If the Taiwan authorities continue to escalate the confrontation with the mainland, it will definitely destroy the future of Taiwan. The Taiwan authorities want to promote “independence” and the mainland protects with the strength of one China. These two wills confront each other, not The Taiwan authorities have no chance of winning.”

Regarding Hu Xijin’s statements that “there are 11 Chinese friends among the current members”, some Chinese netizens left a message asking “Which friend?” When I don’t want you, I’m an outside force, and my heart will never die. Some Chinese netizens sneered: ‘I want to join them while they are being scolded, it’s so cool. Some netizens left a reminder: “Among the 11 members, there are Taiwanese. Friends, as long as a friend does not agree, the mainland will not want to join! Australia has already opposed it. The mainland definitely won’t be able to enter,” it would be embarrassing if Taiwan joined earlier than the mainland. “

CPTPP member countries include 11 countries including Japan, Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam. Greg Pauling, a senior fellow at the Washington Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), tweeted that the 11 CPTPP member countries will decide whether to agree to China or Taiwan. However, the report pointed out that only 11 signatory countries must have agreed to pass this statement is incorrect, because Brunei and Malaysia do not have the right to vote, and they are the countries most vulnerable to China’s pressure, so this will be good news for Taiwan.

After the Chinese government submitted an application to join the Trans-Pacific Partnership Comprehensive Progress Agreement (CPTPP) on the 17th, my country also submitted an application for accession on the 22nd under the name “Taiwan, Penghu, Jinma and Single Tariff Areas” (TPKM). The outside world believes that the 11 member states of the CPTPP may have to choose one side, while the countries supporting Taiwan may be stuck in a dilemma due to the impact on their economic relations with Beijing. In response, Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of the Global Times, Chinese state media, stated: “There are currently 11 members with Chinese friends. As long as one of them is against Taiwan joining, Taiwan will not be able to enter the CPTPP door.” Chinese netizens immediately asked him: “Which friend?” Chinese netizens are more sour: “Friends than nothing.”

Regarding Hu Xijin’s remarks that “the current 11 members have Chinese friends, as long as one of them is against Taiwan’s accession, Taiwan will not be able to enter the CPTPP.” Some Chinese netizens left a message and asked, “Which friend?” Spitting: “Friends from nothing”, “I am a good friend when I want you, and when I do not want you, I am an outside force, and my heart will never die.” Some Chinese netizens sneered: “I want to join them while they scold them. It’s so cool.” Some netizens left reminders: “Among the 11 members, there are friends from Taiwan. As long as a friend does not agree, the mainland will not want to join!”, “Australia has opposed it. The mainland certainly will not be able to enter”, “It would be embarrassing if Taiwan joined earlier than the mainland.”