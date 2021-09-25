Guatemala national team defeats El Salvador in a friendly match in the United States – Prensa Libre

The result means the first victory for the interim Mexican coach, Rafael Loredo, since he took office before participating in the 2021 Gold Cup, adding only a draw against Trinidad and Tobago (1-1).

The El Salvador national team defeated the El Salvador national team with captions Christopher Ramirez, in the 19th minute, and Pedro Altan, in the 21st minute, in the friendly match that served the Coscatelikos as part of the preparation for the eight-match World Cup 2022.

The national team faced the match against El Salvador with a team that mostly consisted of less than 23 players and also took advantage of the fact that the opponent tried other players in the face of commitment.

The next date of the World Cup qualifiers to Qatar 2022 will be held on October 7, and the Salvadoran team will face Panama at the Cuscatlan stadium. Mexico will host Canada in the rest of the matches, Honduras will face Costa Rica and the United States will push its strength against Jamaica.

For the Guatemalans, it could have been the last game in a year of poor results, first because they were knocked out by the octagon and then eliminated from the 2021 Gold Cup, which cost coach Amarini Fellatoro the center.

Later, Bicolor was invited to participate in the Concacaf national team championship in the United States, after Curaçao was disqualified due to a massive infection from Covid-19.