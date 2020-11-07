Meet Joe Biden’s wife and the 2020 First Lady of America candidate

Meet Joe Biden's wife and the 2020 First Lady of America candidate

She previously recounted how, in 2004, when Mr. Biden was under pressure to run for the White House, she was opposed to the idea. So much so, that when a group of supporters showed up at their Delaware home to persuade Mr. Biden to come forward, she walked into the room in a bikini with “no” written on her stomach.

She said, “It caught his attention. I’m not going to tell you who was sitting in that room, but they got the message.” Vogue Earlier this year.

Her opinion on the matter changed, however, when George W. Bush won re-election in 2004. Her disappointment with the result was such that she wore black for a week. When she finally came out of her mourning over the election result, she urged her husband to run in 2008.

Grade papers on the 2nd Air Force

In addition to defending Mr. Biden’s political career, she was self-protective: breaking the tradition to continue teaching English full-time at community college during her eight years as a second woman during the Barack Obama administration, and he is believed to make her the first to hold a paid job while holding this The position.

In her 2019 diary, she wrote, “Being a teacher is not what I do but who I am.” Where the light enters, Describing “the scramble to wear a cocktail dress and heels” in the school bathroom to get to a White House reception, or correct papers on Air Force Two, with fun.

Dr. Biden, who received four degrees while raising her family, including a doctorate in education from the University of Delaware, said she intends to continue teaching alongside her duties as first lady if her husband reaches the White House.

