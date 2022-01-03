Gmail | The Complete Guide to Creating a Backup | Email | technology | Android | iOS | Apple | Applications | Smartphone | trick | Tutorial | nda | nnni | SPORTS-PLAY

gmail It is an email platform where most of the users store a large amount of important documents, be it from their personal lives, studies or work; So this time, we will teach you a trick so that you can create a backup of your account, that way you will keep all the content in case it gets deleted or falls into the hands of third parties.

Before starting, it is important to clarify that the backup is a backup of all the original data, and it will also not be necessary to download any additional application or software on your mobile phone or PC, as the process will be carried out through the My Account page of google browser.

HOW TO CREATE A GMAIL BACKUP

If you are going to do it from a smartphone, make sure of it gmail You don't have pending updates in Google Play for Android or the Apple App Store.

You don’t have pending updates in Google Play for Android or the Apple App Store. Then go to the site myaccount.google.com

If you register your account, it will be opened automatically, otherwise please login.

Click on the “Data and Privacy” tab on the left side.

Scroll down to the “Data about the apps and services you use” section.

Here you will see the “Download or delete your data” section, and under this option “Download your data” tap on it.

A menu will appear with different Google apps, uncheck all except gmail .

. Near the end, you have to click on the Next Step button.

select file Backup delivery method : gmail Drive, Dropbox, OneDrive or Box

: Drive, Dropbox, OneDrive or Box Select the export frequency: “Export once” or “Export every two months for one year”. It also chooses the file type and size.

Finally, press the blue Create Export button.

Ready, on your chosen platform, you will receive a link to download the backup file, which includes: content of emails, attachments, modifications made, addresses, tags, IMAP keywords. This download process can take hours or even days, depending on the amount of information you have.

How to change your Gmail password

The first step is to enter myaccount.google.com Through a computer, laptop, smartphone or tablet.

Through a computer, laptop, smartphone or tablet. Then tap on the Security tab, and place it on the left side next to the lock icon.

Now, scroll down to the “Signing in to Google” section and select the “Password” option.

Type a password of at least 8 digits that is difficult to crack but easy to remember. We recommend writing it down on a piece of paper.

They will ask you to retype the password to confirm it is correct.

Finally, click on Change Password.

It’s over, your account gmail It will automatically close on all devices it was open in, why? To provide you with more security so that suspects who gain entry can do nothing. The next thing you need to do is log in with your new password.

Do you have problems with Gmail? If the platform is running slow or not loading properly, tap here And follow all the steps to solve the problem. If these solutions do not work, consult G Suite Status Dashboard To see if there are any known issues with Gmail.