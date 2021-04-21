Apple app upgrades | Simpler interface, easier operation, easier sign up | Apple Daily

Returning to the original intent, search for Jane to find the true “Apple News” upgrade experience

We have exchanged the opinions of many readers and listened carefully to everyone’s valuable opinions on the “Apple” application. The new version of the “Apple News” application is dedicated to improving the reader experience, and it has now been launched in a wonderful way. Based on the design principle of “Stay right, stay simple”, our R&D team is focused on readers and has been redeveloped from the start. After nearly a year of hard work, the new version of the Apple app will provide you with a simpler interface, clearer classification, and an easier-to-use experience. Apple is bent on keeping pace with the times with you, returning to the original intention, and searching for the truth out of simplicity.

Click here to update / download the new “Apple News” app (version 6.0)

How to update the application

The Android version took the lead in launching a mandatory update this afternoon (April 21). Users will receive an upgrade notification when opening the Apple News app. After completing the update, they will be able to view all the exciting content; Later iOS version will implement a mandatory update, please pay attention to the relevant notice. Available for iOS usersClick here to download the latest version of the app, The first to experience the redesigned easy-to-use Apple interface.

Common upgrade problems

If there is “pop app” status after update, you can try to delete the app (shovel app / delete app) and reinstall it. Meanwhile, it is also recommended to update the mobile operating system (OS) to make the system more stable. Signed in subscribers can continue to view all the great content without logging in again after a successful update. If they encounter difficulties logging in,Please click here to understand。

The new simple control interface is more convenient

The upgraded interface is completely new, and the look and feel is more concise than the old version. Home is preset to “My Apple Station”. The content that is most interesting to you is determined by the AI. The main function menu is to the bottom of the screen for easy one-handed operation.

Integrated news content classification is more straightforward

In addition to the interface redesign, the content is also reclassified and integrated. In the catalog of the main function “News”, all the content of the “Instant News”, “Mobile News” and “Daily” (“Apple Daily” “Online version) videos are located, just click the relevant button at the top of the screen to switch easily. In addition, “Top News in Hong Kong” Important News and Breaking News have been integrated into “Cross-Strait International”, which is more concise and clearer than the old edition.

This popular column set is more apt for reading

In Special Columns, you can not only find the most important hot news and topics of the day, but you can also collect the content of various Apple columns. The column and the author are clear at a glance, and there is no need for searching.

Comprehensive membership area with more information

The Members Area combines special pages with cool topics such as “Fruit Burning Terrace” and “Diet Men and Women” to provide you with interesting and practical information about life as well as news. You can also view previous news and Taiwan’s “Apple News” with one click. All content on the Web; Subscribers can also subscribe to the universal app, managing groups, settings, and other account information.

Single cross-platform membership identity

Whether you subscribe to the “Apple News” app or the “Apple Daily” site, you can view all Apple content across platforms. The version 6.0 in particular provides the fastest subscription method for iOS users, where users can subscribe instantly without logging in and get a real mobile subscription with one click. But please note that if you want to see the great content of “Apple Daily” and all the thematic pages, after subscribing to the iOS application, you can register / log in to become a member of the application, then click “Restore your subscription”, so that your subscription membership can be linked. Between the app and the website.The in-app subscription method for Android users remains unchanged, you can log in and then subscribe.

Please pay attention to the following features soon

The new “Apple News” app does not currently provide a “Pneumonia Epidemic” current affairs page, and it will be relaunched at a later time. In addition, the iOS version will provide the following functionality later:

1. Set the font size

2. iPad lateral browsing

3. Related news (for iOS users, in the “Related News” blank space, dial left to move to the next news, then dial right to return to the original text, you can see the screen listing the relevant news)

Other common problems

You can sign in to One Member Center, or【click here】 Understand more.

If you have any questions or comments, please contact our Customer Service Officer:

Email: [email protected]

Connected:For Facebook Messenger Express customer service, please click here

Phone: +852 99852623

Click on the 7-Eleven word procedural query

Click on the two words to subscribe to the plan

1 click to subscribe to the 3 word app

Press 4 and forget to log into your account

Press 5 and I subscribed but failed to browse the service

Press 6 to change the credit card information

Press 8 to contact a customer service representative

Service Hours (Hong Kong Time):

Monday through Friday from 10 am to 6 pm

Closed on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays

(Inquiries outside of service hours will be answered on the next day)

