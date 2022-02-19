Cell: Eye! The smartphone app steals your banking details

In the world of apps we can find a little bit of everything, options to stay connected, find a partner, games, productivity tools and even to increase our security level. Unfortunately, apps sometimes hide functions that put our information at risk. This is one case available for Android that steals users’ banking details.

the Mobile is our most important device. We store all kinds of information in it. It has become the best tool for both professional and personal matters. Hence the importance of learning how to use it the right way to always be safe.

The app that steals your bank details

One of the first recommendations made when downloading an app is to do it only through the official stores. However, sometimes the protection of large companies fails and some options that are not as safe as they seem are filtered out.

This is what happened with 2FA certified An app that, ironically, promised users to increase their security level while in fact waiting for the moment to steal Bank credentials and empty your accounts.

This application is designed to create an extra layer of security for the information on the cell phone. For example, if you activate it to enter your bank’s application, when you want to enter, in addition to the passwords you have already registered, you must add the key generated by 2FA authentication.

The promise was that even if a third party knew the keys to access the information, they wouldn’t be able to get in because they would lose the extra key generated in real time by the 2FA authenticator.

The option, which is also free, seemed very attractive to thousands of people, and it is estimated that it scored at least 10 thousand downloads. however, A few days ago, it was revealed that it actually had a tool to steal people’s data.

How does a 2FA authenticator steal data?

How did a 2FA authenticator steal information? Hiding in malware It was installed without users noticing.

Through the malware, when the app detected that the person was entering their bank data, it logged the information so that it could later access and empty the accounts.

It was Google itself that alerted users about the dangers of 2FA authentication and Asked people who downloaded it to delete it immediatelyThen you have to find the app in your list and tap Force Detection, then delete it from your device.

If you have this app, in addition to deleting it, the recommendation is that you change the passwords for all the apps you’ve linked to it, and of course mobile banking.

How to identify malicious applications?

It should be noted that the 2FA Certified Authenticator is no longer available on the Play Store. However, it is important to be vigilant so as not to fall for scams.

Some of the security recommendations when it comes to apps are:

As mentioned earlier, it is best to install apps only from Trusted sources like Google Play Store.

anyway Violation of store security policies of applications because some criminals create a legitimate tool that is able to review all Google reviews and then modify the code with an update that hides the malware. That is why it is useful to check the opinions and ratings of other users. It is also a good idea to visit the application website to check its legality.

Pay close attention to The permits they require. For example, if it’s a photo editing tool, it makes sense that it requires access to your gallery, but you don’t need to let it see your contacts.

On platforms that allow this, activate two-step verification, so they can’t sign in even if someone else has your email and password.

finally Don’t forget to install an antivirus on your smartphone that is capable of detecting threats like malware and spyware. And always update your software to get the latest security patches.

FM