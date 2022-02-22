Artificial intelligence. jpg

Five ways artificial intelligence will define 2022

1. Increase flow data

The epidemic had an effect Significant expansion of the data flow in the world. Studies calculate that data traffic in Internet During 2022 it will surpass everything that existed from its beginnings until 2016. This allows greater implementation of algorithms in different areas and with higher quality. According to a study by IBM Watson, In Argentina, more than 60% of organizations are in the exploratory phase and are seeking to integrate AI into one of their operations.

2. Education 4.0

With virtual first and then hybrid later, The technology has reached a system that has mostly resisted incorporation. One of the forecast trends for 2022 is growth in LearningAnalytics adoption, enabling more personalized learning experiences, Designed and based on data, it combines face-to-face and virtual dimensions. In developing countries, one of its great applications relates to Detect students at risk of dropping out or provide personalized content suggestions.

3. Growth in demand for professionals

The increase in the adoption of algorithms, and their extension in various sectors of organizations already Generating huge demand for new, re-converted professionals in the data field. In some organizations, this may mean creating entire data teams. The most interesting thing is that the necessary profiles are very diverse: From engineers to telecommunications. They all have in common their specialty and steer their profession towards developing a data mindset: Think about questions that can be answered with data.

4. Health Systems 4.0

Health systems around the world have been put on the spot over the past two years. Especially in developing countries, The need to improve resources is a reality. As with the increasing implementation of predictive models that use artificial intelligence for that goal. The use of AI enables more personalized attention, better management of health resources, and the achievement of pPredicting with a high degree of accuracy the patients who will arrive within the next two weeks with a specific disease, Or the days when more shifts will be canceled.

5. Data Governance and Artificial Intelligence

The Internet, social networks, and even cryptocurrencies developed in their early years in the spirit of decentralization, and outside the control of governments. In the world of 2022, it becomes increasingly difficult to sustain this initial idea. One of the big trends in emerging countries such as CChina, Saudi Arabia and India intend to prevent crossing data borders by enforcing regulations increasingly restrictive. The biggest challenge is to provide security for users and governments without restricting its use and distribution.