Giant camera and more colors

The POCO X4 Pro It’s just about the bar. It’s a matter of days xiaomi I officially present it in many world markets and every detail is known. The good news is that you don’t have to wait, almost everything has already been leaked. Today we know new design The device that will reach the whole world. does it with new colors available and camera Edit your design. And again there is the color yellow!

Giant unit with 108MP camera

Most noticeable about the new design are the available colors and a new giant camera module. little bit Use the same design strategy as with other devices like POCO M3 Pro. unlike Xiaomi phones These contain a unit that occupies almost the entire upper area.

good for something? The answer is no. It is simply a file aesthetic modification Which does not bring any real benefit on a daily basis. Because yes, the actual camera module is on the left and has the same configuration as Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro.

east POCO X4 Pro It has the same camera setup as else Xiaomi mid-range. Its main sensor is 108 MPIt also offers an 8-megapixel wide-angle secondary sensor and a third 2-megapixel macro sensor. The front camera is 16 mega pixel.

It’s Redmi Note 11 Pro with minor aesthetic changes

It has not yet been officially presented, but everything indicates that this device is Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro With a slight aesthetic change to the camera module and new colours. The rest of the features, dimensions, screen or battery will be identical.

The only reason to buy POCO X4 Pro not Redmi Note 11 Pro It’s their “new” rear design. In other words, we recommend that you buy the Redmi Note 11 Pro now that it is already available and do not wait for this POCO, because the news that it will offer is almost non-existent.

Moreover, it is possible that Xiaomi does not sell this POCO X4 Pro in all world markets. It makes no sense to sell both terminals in the same markets, because they will offer the same performance, the same layer of customization or the same camera.