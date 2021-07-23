Electronic passport: visa-free travel to these countries | passport | visa | Tourism | Business trips | Peru

Although vacation, business or study trips are not currently frequent due to covid-19 pandemicMore and more countries that Peruvians can enter without having to do so many boring times visa process.

And depending on the destination or the reason for your trip, to leave the country it is only necessary to submit a file National Identity Document (DNI), From Passport (automatic or electronic) or who Andean Migration Card (TAM), which will serve to pass immigration controls at airports or borders.

What countries do not require a visa?

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, There are currently 74 countries – by unilateral decision or by agreement – that do not require a visa for Peruvians who have ordinary passports.

In this way, in South America, Peruvians can enter countries such as Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Ecuador, Guyana, Paraguay, Suriname, Uruguay and Venezuela.

In Central America and the Caribbean, visa-free entry is allowed to Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bonaire, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Panama, Dominican Republic, Trinidad and Tobago, Saba and Saint Eustasius.

While In North America, since 2012, Mexico is the only country that does not require a visa for Peruvians.

In the case of Europe, since 2011, Russia allows entry without a visa, the same is happening with Belarus, Macedonia, Montenegro and Serbia.

While Due to the agreement between Peru and the European Union on visa exemption for short stays, there are 30 EU member states that Peruvians can enter without a visa..

The countries that are part of this agreement are: Germany, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Estonia, Finland, France, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Iceland, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg Malta, Norway, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the Czech Republic, Romania, Sweden and Switzerland.

In Asia and the Middle East, Visa-free entry for Peruvians is allowed in Brunei, South Korea, Philippines, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Israel, Lebanon, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Turkey. In both Indonesia and Lebanon, the visa is granted upon landing and without further requirements.

Finally, in Africa, passport access is only allowed in Morocco and South Africa.

COVID-19 time restrictions

Although many countries have decided to reopen their borders, all of them have also adopted health measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection.

For this reason, the National Migration (Immigration) Oversight Authority warns that countries like Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, United States, Spain, Ecuador and Panama, in addition to requesting a health declaration, also require the traveler to submit a negative COVID-19 test (at most 72 hours before departure from the first boarding point) and quarantine.

Only in the case of Mexico, the only requirement is to complete Questionnaire to identify risk factors for travelersAnd the which must be presented upon arrival. And while providing a COVID-19 test is not necessary, if a passenger develops symptoms upon arrival, they may be subject to additional review and/or quarantine. For this reason, it is considered by the Immigration Control Authority as a country with “low restrictions”.

In almost all cases, these procedures do not apply to minors, but depending on the country, release applies to minors under the age of two, minors six years old and even minors under the age of 12 traveling with their parents.

In the case of Colombia, in addition to these requirements, travelers must download the CoronApp and complete the required information before the flight and for 14 days after the flight.

And in the case of Chile, as of today, Tuesday 15 June, only Chileans and Chileans will be able to enter. In addition to a negative COVID-19 test (PCR) 72 hours in advance, passengers will undergo a COVID-19 PCR test upon arrival and will also have to self-quarantine for 5 days at the hotel at their own expense. In addition, they must have medical insurance covering COVID-19 (minimum coverage $30,000) and will be subject to “follow-up passengers” for 14 days or until they leave Chile.

Andean Society

If your flight is to one of the countries of the Andean Community (Bolivia, Colombia and Ecuador), the Andean Migration Card (TAM). The Immigration and Statistical Control document is mandatory for movement between CAN countries.

You will be given a TAM when you enter any of the Andean countries, you must carry it during the journey and you will have to hand it over to the immigration authorities when leaving the said country.

In the case of Peru, Virtual TAM was implemented at Jorge Chavez Airport (for international travelers) and at licensed seaports (for cruise passengers).

It might interest you

Recommended video

Nearly seven months after Peru’s borders were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, international flights have resumed but to certain countries. void