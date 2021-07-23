WhatsApp | Does the covered heart emoji mean | heart repair | Meaning | Applications | Applications | Smartphone | Mobile phones | trick | Tutorial | viral | United States | Spain | Mexico | NNDA | NNNI | data

The WhatsApp It is one of those apps that never ends. With each update, the company that created the free messaging service adds very useful functions to its users. For example, it is now possible to speed up your audio notes to 1.5x and 2x, the latter being twice the normal range so that you can have more time to respond.

on the other side, The WhatsApp Introducing a new multi-device tool, the same one that allows you to use the app from any computer without having your cell phone nearby. All you have to do is scan the QR code and voila, you won’t have to do it again, you can even turn off your smartphone.

But emojis of all kinds tend to become popular in the app as well. In total, there are about 500 icons on the messaging platform, one of which has a completely different meaning. Among them we can find emojis ranging from objects, professions, yellow faces, food, etc.

Now many users have doubts about when to use it, especially ligature heart emoji appears in The WhatsApp . You know what that means? Did someone send it to you in a conversation? So here we explain it to you.

What does the heart emoji sold on WhatsApp mean?

Many say it’s a heart damaged after ending a relationship, but this iconic icon can be used in different contexts in The WhatsApp .

According to the gate emojipedia , the website responsible for compiling and explaining all the symbols in the world, suggests that a heart with a bandage next to it can be used to denote the healing or healing process or to express sympathy for someone going through a difficult time.

Do you really know what the heart emojis mean on WhatsApp? (Photo: mag)

Likewise, the same source states that emojis serve to express that someone is undergoing heart surgery and is now gaining strength in order to function properly.

heart repair, as it is known in English, has been added to Emoji 13.1.2 Update in the year 2020.

