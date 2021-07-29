To finance education in 2021-2025, Senegal is committed to pumping more than 20% of the national budget

The Senegalese Minister of National Education participated in London in the Global Education Summit organized by the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) on 28 and 29 July 2021. On behalf of the President of the Republic, His Excellency Macky Sall, Mamadou Tala announced in his capacity as Minister of National Education, that the Government of Senegal will witness an increase In national funding for education and training of youth.

“Senegal pledges to increase the proportion of the national budget during the period 2021-2025, exceeding the 20% threshold set by the international community,” the Minister reveals to a large audience consisting of heads of state and leaders from all over the world.



Mamadou Tala also noted that in 2021, 24.20% of the national budget was allocated to education. Heading the Presidency, Minister Tala said Senegal is committed to maintaining investment at at least 22.6% until 2025. It should be noted that the aim of this summit held on July 28-29, 2021 in London was to invite the wealthy. GPE member states must mobilize at least $5 billion to support the education of 175 million children in GPE member countries over the next five years.

For developing countries, the summit wanted to encourage them to allocate at least 20% of their national budgets to the education sector.

Senegal, which hosted the first global fundraising conference in Diaminiadio (Dakar) in 2018 with President Emmanuel Macron in attendance, was well represented at this summit by Minister Mamadou Tala who conveyed the message of His Excellency President Macky Sall.

He also noted Minister Cyrine Mbaye Thiam’s participation in this summit in his capacity as Vice President of GPE.