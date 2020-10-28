Coronavirus in Germany: Chancellor Angela Merkel imposes a partial lockdown in November

Merkel said on Wednesday that the closure would start next Monday and would see restaurants, bars and clubs shutting down in order to “avoid a national health emergency.”

In the past 10 days, she added, the number of intensive care admissions has doubled in Germany. “I want to say what makes the situation particularly dangerous … the deployment rate is particularly high,” she said.

Merkel said that from 2 November, people residing in the country are advised to stay home, avoid travel and “keep their contacts to a minimum.” Social contacts will be limited to two families in public places. Schools and kindergartens will remain open, but they have to take strict hygiene measures to do so.

The procedures will last for four weeks, and will be re-evaluated within two weeks. Although the guidelines are strict, they are less severe than the lockdown imposed this spring, which brought the country to a standstill.