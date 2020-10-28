Polls for 2020 live: the latest rift between Trump and Biden as the election approaches

15 hours ago Dwayne Menzie
Polls for 2020 live: the latest rift between Trump and Biden as the election approaches
Joe Biden campaigned in Georgia on Tuesday

Donald Trump appears to have pulled out once again to the competition in North Carolina, where he is currently tied to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on 48 percentage points each in the latest SurveyUSA / WRAL News poll.

While the data represents some moves towards Mr. Trump in the past two weeks, the country is still in a competitive race and is expected to be tight on November 3.

Meanwhile, Biden was ahead in a number of other swing states, with ABC /Washington Post He put him 17 points ahead in Wisconsin and seven in Michigan, two of the states the president visited yesterday.

1603881049

Biden has a 17-point lead in Wisconsin and seven in Michigan

The Democratic candidate meanwhile is advancing in a number of other swing states, with ABC /Washington Post He put him in the forefront with key leaderships in two of the states the president visited yesterday.

Reuters / Ipsos also reported that Biden is advancing in both states, albeit to a less dramatic degree.

They also put it first in the important states of Pennsylvania, Florida and Arizona by healthy margins.

Joe SomeraldOctober 28, 2020 10:36

1603877415

Trump and Biden neck in North Carolina

Donald Trump appears to have pulled out once again to the competition in North Carolina, where he is currently tied to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on 48 percentage points each in the latest SurveyUSA / WRAL News poll.

While the data represents some moves towards Mr. Trump in the past two weeks, the country is still in a competitive race and is expected to be tight on November 3.

His deputy, Mike Pence, was on his way to his campaign in Wilmington yesterday, hoping to rally Republican support for the president and Republican Senator Tom Tillis, one of his fellow Covid survivors.

The welcome was not totally warm.

Joe SomeraldOctober 28, 2020 09:29

1603876261

Welcome to The Independent Renewed coverage of the recent 2020 elections.

Gino SpokiaOctober 28, 2020 09:11

READ  Adidas exec, Karen Parkin, who said racism talks represent "noise" are declining

More Stories

Coronavirus in Germany: Chancellor Angela Merkel imposes a partial lockdown in November

7 hours ago Dwayne Menzie

Belgium: Health workers infected with the Coronavirus have asked to continue working as the crisis worsens

23 hours ago Dwayne Menzie

2020 election: Trump gains over Biden in Pennsylvania, and extends the lead in Ohio

1 day ago Dwayne Menzie

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Miles Taylor, former homeland security official, reveals he is ‘anonymous’

4 hours ago Dawn Davis

Shocking footage shows a massive fighting erupting between passengers on board a Ryanair flight bound for Manchester

6 hours ago Marsh Tyler

Former WWE wrestler Tracy Smothers is dead at the age of 58

6 hours ago Neville Carr

NASA is stoking excitement and fear with a mysterious tweet

6 hours ago Marsh Tyler

Wisconsin football game canceled after positive results for Covid-19

6 hours ago Marsh Tyler