Polls for 2020 live: the latest rift between Trump and Biden as the election approaches

Joe Biden campaigned in Georgia on Tuesday

Donald Trump appears to have pulled out once again to the competition in North Carolina, where he is currently tied to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on 48 percentage points each in the latest SurveyUSA / WRAL News poll.

While the data represents some moves towards Mr. Trump in the past two weeks, the country is still in a competitive race and is expected to be tight on November 3.

Meanwhile, Biden was ahead in a number of other swing states, with ABC /Washington Post He put him 17 points ahead in Wisconsin and seven in Michigan, two of the states the president visited yesterday.

the main points Show last update

1603881049 Biden has a 17-point lead in Wisconsin and seven in Michigan The Democratic candidate meanwhile is advancing in a number of other swing states, with ABC /Washington Post He put him in the forefront with key leaderships in two of the states the president visited yesterday. Reuters / Ipsos also reported that Biden is advancing in both states, albeit to a less dramatic degree. They also put it first in the important states of Pennsylvania, Florida and Arizona by healthy margins. Joe SomeraldOctober 28, 2020 10:36 1603877415 Trump and Biden neck in North Carolina Donald Trump appears to have pulled out once again to the competition in North Carolina, where he is currently tied to Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on 48 percentage points each in the latest SurveyUSA / WRAL News poll. While the data represents some moves towards Mr. Trump in the past two weeks, the country is still in a competitive race and is expected to be tight on November 3. His deputy, Mike Pence, was on his way to his campaign in Wilmington yesterday, hoping to rally Republican support for the president and Republican Senator Tom Tillis, one of his fellow Covid survivors. The welcome was not totally warm. Joe SomeraldOctober 28, 2020 09:29 1603876261 Welcome to The Independent Renewed coverage of the recent 2020 elections. Gino SpokiaOctober 28, 2020 09:11